Muskegon Catholic Central baseball team wins regional title

The Crusaders beat No. 1-ranked Frankfort, 2-1, in 10 innings to advance to the regional final, where they would edged Beal City in a wild, 14-12 contest to win the regional championship.

Against Frankfort, Cole Charlesworth hit a triple to start the 10th inning and An Pham followed up with a double to score the winning run.

Devin Comes pitched eight and two-thirds innings for the Crusaders, while striking out 10 and giving up five hits. Riley St. Amour picked up the win in relief of Comes.

Offensively, Cole Charlesworth led the Crusaders with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored, while Mason Convertini added a single and a double.

Against Beal City, St. Amour picked up the win on the mound, while Duy Nguyen got the save.

Avery Davis led the Crusdaers from the plate with a double and a 3-run home run, while Hai Nguyen added two hits.

Muskegon Catholic advances to face Portland St. Patrick in the Division 4 quarterfinals at Saginaw Valley State University at noon on Tuesday.