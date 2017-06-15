Grand Haven baseball falls in Div. 1 state semifinals

The Buccaneers were thoroughly outplayed by Northville, which ran away with a 9-1 victory at McLane Baseball Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University.

Senior Sean Casey got the start on the mound for the Buccaneers. He lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs, six earned. He struck out two, walked one and hit four batters – a clear sign he was struggling with his control.

Freshman Owen Krizan pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He walked a pair of batters.

On the other hand, Northville lefty Connor Ziparo was in control all game. After a leadoff base hit by the Bucs’ Ryan Mattson, Ziparo limited Grand Haven to just three more hits the rest of the way. He allowed one unearned run and struck out five while walking one to earn the win on the mound.

Mattson, Jake Hansen, Kyle Hoover and Brandon Tuuk each had a hit for Grand Haven. Krizan scored the Bucs’ lone run in the seventh inning.

Jake Moody drove in three runs for the Mustangs. Kevin Morrisey and Michael Lionas each scored two runs for Nortvhille, which finished with nine hits, including a double and three triples. They also stole three bases.

Grand Haven’s defense had been rock solid of late, but two errors hurt the Bucs on Thursday.

The Buccaneers were an unlikely participant in the state semifinals – they posted an 18-15 record during the regular season. They caught fire in the postseason, scoring six consecutive wins before Thursday’s loss.

We followed the action live all morning from the press box at McLane Stadium.

Check back throughout the day as we’ll be posting more in-depth stories, as well as a photo gallery, from Thursday’s semifinal.