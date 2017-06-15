Live Updates: Grand Haven baseball in the state semifinals

Casey comes out for another inning on the mound for the Bucs. He’ll attempt to keep the game within reach in hopes that the Bucs’ offense can get something going in the final two innings.

Casey retires Billy Flohr on a sharp grounder to SS, nice play by Hansen. The next batter, Aram Shahrigian, rips a double down the right field line.

Shahrigian steals third, and when the throw squirts away from the third baseman, the runner sprints home for a 5-0 lead.

Casey hits the next batter – his fourth hit batter of the game – leading to a long conference on the mound with coach Michael Hansen and the Bucs’ infielders. He leaves Casey in the game.

Next batter, pinch hitter Jack Sargent, crushes a ball to deep right field for a run-scoring triple. That will be the final pitch for Casey, who escape some jams but never had his best stuff today. He exits having given up 7 hits and 4 hit batters. He’s responsible for 6 runs, plus the runner on third.

Freshman Owen Krizan takes the mound for the Bucs. He’ll take his warm-up pitches and try to settle the nerves. He’ll inherit a runner on third base with one out.

Top of the 5th

This game is moving right along, thanks in part to Northville starter Connor Ziparo, a 5-0 senior who throws a lot of strikes. He has limited Grand Haven to just two hits.

The Bucs send Max Schweikert to lead off the 5th; he hits a sharp grounder to 3rd and is out at first. Prins follows with an identical groundout to third, leaving it up to Brady Jonas.

Jonas watches strike 3 cross the plate – he thought it was outside – to end the inning.

Bottom of the 4th

Casey hits another batter to start off the fourth. That runner moves to second on a sac bunt. The tall righty has struggled with command but has escaped some jams thanks to some nice defensive plays. Krizan is again warming up in the bullpen down the right field line.

A fly ball to right field makes it two outs; runner advances to third as Northville looks to build on its lead.

Northville’s Kevin Morrissey legs out a suicide squeeze bunt as the runner scores. On the next pitch, he steals second; Grand Haven 2B Jarrett Prins can’t believe it, thought he had the tag. He gets his revenge as the next ball is hit right to Prins; he makes the play to first as Grand Haven ends the inning.

End of the 4th: Northville leads 4-0

Top of the 4th

Grand Haven’s 2-3-4 batters will be coming to the plate in the fourth.

Kyle Hoover leads off the inning with a bomb over the head of the left fielder; he coasts into 2nd with a double. Might have been a home run in most high school stadiums but the fence here at MSU is 340 feet to left field, 302 to right field and 403 to center.

A fly ball accounts for the first out of the inning, then a grounder to second moves Hoover to third with two outs with senior Brandon Tuuk at the plate. Took chases a ball well out of the strike zone for the third strike and the third out, stranding Hoover at third.

Bottom of the 3rd

Senior Sean Casey remains on the mound for the Bucs, although freshman Owen Krizan was warming up between innings.

Casey retires the first two batters he faces in the 3rd, then hits Northville’s Jake Moody to keep the inning alive.

Casey gets the K to end the third with no further damage.

End of the 3rd: 3-0 Northville

Top of the 3rd

Let’s see if the Bucs can get something going here in the top of the third.

GH’s first two batters, Brady Jonas and Ryan Mattson, both hit balls hard into the outfield; both are caught for outs.

The Bucs go down 1-2-3 after a pop fly ends the inning.

—-

Bottom of the 2nd

Northville’s Michael Lionas leads off with a bunt single. Lionas steals second, then advances to third on a passed ball. Following a walk, Nortvhville has two runners on base with no outs.

A base hit by Christian Williams plates Lionas, giving Northville a 3-0 lead.

Bucs’ center fielder makes a nice catch on a hard-hit ball for the first out of the inning. The Bucs get out of the inning when SS Jake Hansen makes a nice catch on a line drive and flips the ball to second for a double play.

End of the 2nd: 3-0 Northville

Top of the 2nd

Grand Haven’s Brandon Tuuk leads off with a sharp grounder, nice play by the Northville SS to throw him out at first.

The Buccaneers put two more balls in play but go down 1-2-3.

—-

Bottom of the 1st

Northville is threatening. They led off with a base hit, then a hit by a pitch.

The third batter bunts, and Buccaneer pitcher Sean Casey threw a strike to first base, where Ryan Mattson had to leave his feet to grab the throw. He attempted to make the tag, but was upended in the process and landed in a heap. The runner was called safe, leaving the bases loaded with no outs.

The Bucs need an out and they got it when Casey recorded a strikeout, but the next Northville batter, Jake Moody, drilled a base hit to left field, plating two runs.

The Bucs avoid more damage when third baseman Joe Zelenka turns a double play, scooping a sharp grounder to third, stepping on the bag and firing a throw to Mattson at first.

End of the first inning: 2-0 Northville

Top of the 1st

As the visiting team, Grand Haven gets first at bat. The Buccaneers lead off with a base hit by Ryan Mattson. He advanced to second but was eventually stranded.

—-

We’re here at beautiful McLane Baseball Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University for the Division 1 baseball state semifinals between the Grand Haven Buccaneers (24-15) and the Northville Mustangs (29-10). We’ll be updating the action live as it happens so refresh often!