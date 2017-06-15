TCKL: Brown's blast helps Nats over A's

Nationals 12, Athletics 11

For the Nationals, Maverick Green had two hits with a triple and scored three runs, including the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning, while Charlie Brown had two hits with a home run and three RBIs and Dominic Cipolla had a hit and two RBIs. For the Athletics, Braden VanDerWeide tied the game with a hit in the top of the sixth, while Thomas Tabor had a triple, an RBI and stole home and Nathan VanDerWeide had three singles.

Indians 14, Rangers 6

Brokton Green lead the Indians with a triple, two singles and a stolen base, while Jack Ruess pitched two strong innings and scored a run and Chance Heinneman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. For the Rangers, Mason Osborne had three singles, while Nick Albright had two base hits and Kaiden Traxler had a single and a double.

Indians 11, Yankees 5

For the Indians, Cam Lakatos stole five bases, went 3-for-4 at the plate and had two RBIs, while Stephen Zambiasi pitched two solid innings and had a single and two RBIs. For the Yankees, Tyler Chute and Noah Jones combined to pitch two solid innings each, while Julian Pouch stood out with his good defensive effort.

Indians 10, Athletics 2

For the Indians, Brad Buitenhuis pitched three strong innings, striking out four batters and scoring two runs at the plate. Alex Girard had a double, a single and collected three RBIs at the plate, and struck out six batters from the mound in three innings. For the Athletics, Thomas Tabor pitched a great game from the mound, while Ty Nivision had a great day at the plate.

GIRLS JUNIOR

Tigers 17, Dodgers 13

For the Dodgers, Abbey Gardner had four strikeouts, while Ellie Erina went 2-for-2 and Anna Marshall played great defense. For the Tigers, Katelyn Farkas and Chyanne Keeler did a great job catching and Kadence Hren did a stellar job pitching.

Rivercats 17, Pirates 7

For the Pirates, Kristen Van Orman made a pair of great defensive plays at shortstop and added solid base running after her base hit. Julissa Terhaar played great at third base, while Emily Batka pitched strong from the circle. For the Rivercats, Carrie Ladd and Tori Thompson teamed up to pickoff two base stealers at third. Evie McDonald made a great defensive play in leftfield, while also getting on base three times.

Dodgers 12, Pirates 10

No individual stats given.

Dodgers 25, Angels 15

For the Dodgers, Anna Marshall picked up the win with a great performance from the circle, while Megan Norton added key defensive stops and Taylor Leonard led the team at the plate with multiple big hits.

BOYS MINOR

Reds 9, Express 4

For the Reds, Tucker Maschowske had his first hit and drove in a run and Hayden Roll went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and made two nice catches for outs.

Express 11, Volcanoes 3

For the Volcanoes, Gavin Yonker pitched two scoreless innings, while Brian Boik played very solid in the field. For the Express, Tommy Galloway reached base on all three at bats and J.D. Esprit and Chris Butler both reached base twice.

Red Sox 11, Tin Caps 11

For the Red Sox, Hunter Weigle scored two runs and recorded an RBI at the plate, while Max Corbat had a great defensive game in leftfield and Ben Visser recorded four strikeouts with six earned runs in three innings of work.

White Caps 13, Reds 8

For the White Caps, Ben Onderlinde had a triple and knocked in two runs, while Joe Kelly doubled and recorded two RBIs and Ramond Captain got his first hit of the season, knocking in one run. For the Reds, Hale Phillips had a nice defensive stop on the mound and Royce Butler had a double.

Reds 16, Cardinals 12

For the Reds, Bryce Collins recorded six strikeouts in only two innings of work from the mound, while Hayden Roll contributed a big hit in a tight game, delivering a double to drive in three runs late in the game.

White Caps 7, Volcanoes 7

For the Whitecaps, Joe Kelley recorded his first-career hit with a double that drove in two r runs, while Evan Waters closed the game out with great pitching. For the Volcanoes, Peter Benson and Nathan Navarre showed consistent hitting from the plate.

Marlins 14, Lake Monsters 6

For the Marlins, Derek Vanderwall had a two-run double.

Fireflies 10, Reds 2

For the Reds, Drew Nash had a double and Hale Phillips had an amazing catch in outfield. For the Fireflies, Gabe Trask pitched three innings and hit a Grand Slam from the plate, while Braydon Cadle had an amazing catch on defense.

Red Sox 20, LSU Tigers 10

For the Red Sox, Ethan Lautenschlaeger pitched a great game recording six strikeouts in three innings and allowing three earned runs for the win, while Joel Sewell played a great defensive game, making a spectacular catch in rightfield and James Friggens had a great day at the plate, recording two singles and a walk.

Express 15, Iron birds 7

For the Express, Nick Stevens had a 4-for-4 performance at the plate, while Caden Pawlak added two hits and Case Van Houwelingen had a clutch base hit. For the Iron Birds, Austin Engel continued to be hot at the plate with multiple hits, while Parker Woodwyke played great defensively and Willey was solid behind the plate.

BOYS INTERMEDIATE

Bulldogs 11, Razorback 5

For the Bulldogs, Caleb Wolffis had three solid at bats, one of which was a double, and an important steal. Also, Cohen Trynka hit two doubles and pitched a great inning from the mound and Justin Hancock had a good inning of pitching, striking out three batters. For the Razorbacks, Chase Greene went 2-for-2 at the plate, while Mason Thomas went 2-for-3.

Sun Devils 10, Wolverines 8

For the Sun Devils, Allen Tovey was solid from the mound, while Jacob Brenay added two and two RBIs and struckout two batters and Dylan Wonder added two steals. For the Wolverines, Matthew Uthe pitched two solid innings, while Aiden 3-for-3 with a run score and John Tague displayed great hustle on a base hit.

Bulldogs 7, Sun Devils 6

The Bulldogs were led by the Steele brothers. Aiden Steele pitched three clutch innings and his brother, Jared, handled the fielding with multiple great stops at second base. Peter Brink also had a big night with the bat to help the Bulldogs. For the Sun Devils, Nick Stevenson and Jacob Brenay both pitched excellent games, while Caden Hostetter had three great at bats from the plate.

Hurricanes 5, Notre Dame 4

For the Hurricanes, Justin Johnson pitched two solid innings, while Anthony Schrouder played a tremendous game at catcher and Griffin Nash went 2-for-2 with one walk. For Notre Dame, Chase Taylor went 2-for-2 with one RBI, while Ethan Grevegoed had one hit and one RBI.

Jayhawks 6, Bulldogs 5

The Jayhawks were led by Zach Boogaard and Tyler Brandtmueller with two hits each and great defensive play by Christian Bilacic. The Bulldogs were led by Owen Durzgal, who went 2-for-2 and Rochne Smith, who had an RBI, while also catching a good game on defense and Aiden Steele pitched well from the mound.

Jayhawks 9, Wolverines 6

The Jayhawks were led by Chase Leeuw, who went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, while Nolan Powell and Korrey Weekley provided excellent defense. The Wolverines were paced by Zach Bennish with a 2-run home run and great pitching. John Taugue caught four strong innings and had two RBIs, while Matt Keuning was also 2-for-2.

Sun Devils 18, Bulldogs 8

For the Sun Devils, Jacob Brenay had two doubles, while Nick Stevenson had a great pitcjing performance.

BOYS INSTRUCTIONAL

Blue Wahoos 5, Muckdogs 4

For the Muckdogs, Brody Havemen recorded a two-run double, while Caleb Tjapkes singled and scored the winning run for the Blue Wahoos.

Mudhens 11, Knights 10

For the Knights, Landon O'Donnell went 3-for-3 with a home run, while Alex Strauss 3-for-3 with a rope double and Thomas Redeker smoked a single. For the Mudhens, Charlie Olmstead went 3-for-3 with a home run blast, while Cayden Hass recorded three hits for singles and Chance Butler lined two singles.

Mudcats 9, Blue Rocks 9

The Mudcats and Blue Rocks played to a 9-9 tie Tuesday night, despite 26 hits from the Blue Rocks to the Mudcats 17. The Blue Rocks were led by Calvin Brunsting’s 4-for-4 outing and Hunter Jordan’s two doubles, including a blast to the leftfield fence. The Mudcats benefitted from eight straight batters getting hits in the fifth inning, including Brody Clark and Chaz Franz. Carter Wells (Mudcats) ended the game by fielding a grounder at shortstop and outrunning the base runner to third to force the final out and a tie game.

Knights 17, Blue Wahoos 5

For the Knights, Carson Moroney was 4-for-4 with four singles and scored four runs, while Landon O'Donnell was also 4-for-4 from the plate, scoring three runs and Alex Strauss recorded three putouts and an assist while pitching. For the Blue Wahoos, Andrew Reardon was 3-for-3 and Calvin Dewitt played a great game in the field.

Mudcats 11, Muckdogs 1

The Mudcats used a balanced attack with Caleb Cryst, Reid Stahl, Isaac Wallish and Karter Schradin each going 3-for-3 from the plate. The Muckdogs received excellent fielding at first base from Ryan Mayer. The game ended on a thrilling triple play with the bases loaded for the Muckdogs, when the Mudcats’ John Cryst caught a high flyball at shortstop and tossed it to his brother, Caleb, at second base, who recorded outs at second and first when the runners neglected to tag up.

Riverdogs 10, Mudhens 5

The Riverdogs were lead to victory by Simon Signor and Christian Covert, who both smacked two hits at the plate. The Mudhens were lead by the outstanding defense of Dylan Hancock. Dylan also led the team in hits along with Cole Brewster with three each.

Knights 14, Mudcats 4

For the Knights, Alex Strauss was 3-for-3 with two doubles and received the game ball as game MVP, while Landon O'Donnel had three doubles and Bobby Nielsen had two great fielding plays as the pitcher. For the Mudcats, great fielding play by pitcher Brody Clark and throw to Noah Sanders to complete the force out at third base highlighted the team’s strong defensive play.

GIRLS INSTRUCTIONAL

Orioles 6, White Sox 2

For Orioles, Audrey Detar had two great hits and Abbey Rogalski added two hits and a great defensive play.

Rockies 9, Mets 3

For the Mets, Bella Zervas turned a spectacular double play at third base and added two hits from the plate, while Marin Keeler had one hit and one run scored and Ellee Austin had three hits. For the Rockies, Sarah Bell, Abbigail Kozal and Mackenzie Buntley led the way with three hits each.

BOYS COACH PITCH

Black Bears vs. Cyclones

For the Black Bears, Daniel Grill made several excellent plays at first base, while chipping in two hits. Carson Brecht and Gabriel Schaaf each added two hits in a solid effort all-around.

Black Bears vs. Bay Sox

For the Black Bears, Jackson Alter and Owen Sipe both made several excellent plays in the field, while contributing two hits each from the plate, while Rhett VanSolkema also chipped in two hits.