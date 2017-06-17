Loggers edged by Clippers

The Loggers returned to Grand Haven empty-handed as they fell to Muskegon, 4-5. The Clippers pit up three runs in the third inning to take the first lead, before Grand River answered with two runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

The bottom of the seventh spelled the end for the Loggers, as the Clippers scored another two runs to wrestle the lead back for good.

Kyle Fletcher took command of the Logger offense, bringing home two RBIs on one hit. Bailey Peterson finished at two-for-four with one run scored, while Bryce Leasure picked up two hits in five appearances, while bringing home one RBI and scoring one run of his own.

Anthony Adduci subbed into the lineup to finish three-for-four, while fellow subs Logan Hudson and Joseph Wrabel each grabbed one hit and scored one run. Hudson took four plate appearances to make it into the base path, while Wrabel needed just one.

Wyatt Fetherston led Muskegon on Friday, going three-for-four while picking up one RBI, while Nolan Bryant followed, also going three-for-four and scoring two runs.

Also recording an RBI for the Clippers was Ryan Blake-Jones, who finished one-for-four with one hit, and one run scored.

Will Abbot got the start and the loss for Grand River, going six and one third innings, giving up five runs on 12 hits while striking out five. Matt McConnell entered in the top of the seventh inning for relief, finishing off the game allowing one hit and no runs while striking out two.

Zach Taglieri took the start for Muskegon, going four and one third innings while giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits, walking three batters and striking out two.

Matt Goytia pitching four innings of relief, giving up three hits while walking two and striking out one to earn the win. Andrew Null finished off the final two outs on the mound for Muskegon, walking one batter.

Muskegon and Grand River split their season-opening series, 1-1. The win for the Clippers on Friday puts them up ahead of today’s fourth matchup of the season at Marsh Field at 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon sits tied with Irish Hills for the basement spot in the Northern Division of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, both at 3-5 overall, while the Loggers sit a half-game ahead at 4-5 overall and 3.5 games back of the division-leading St. Clair Green Giants at 8-2.