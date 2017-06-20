Loggers late comeback falls short at St.Clair

The Green Giants carry the best record in GLSCL baseball and lead the Logger’s home division by 2.5 games. They put their bats on display early, scoring three runs in the second inning and four in the third to put the pressure on the Loggers.

Grand River answered with a late rally, putting up two runs in the seventh inning to St.Clair’s one, before putting up two in the ninth to bring the game to its final tally of 4-8.

John Lloyd took the start and loss for the Loggers on the mound, pitching three innings while allowing seven runs on seven hits (two earned), as he walked two and grabbed two strikeouts.

Edward McWilliams pitched 3.1 innings, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out two. Finally, Andrew Verbrugge threw one and two thirds innings of cleanup. He walked two, struck out two and gave up just one hit.

Chad Wagner led the Loggers at the dish, finishing two-for-four with one walk, crossing the plate on both trips around the bases.

Bailey Peterson followed with three hits in five plate appearances, scoring one run himself.

Zachary Leone led Grand River in RBIs with two on his two hits, increasing his team-high ERA of .463, while Anthony Adduci produced the third of the Loggers three total RBIs.

The loss makes it two-in-a-row for Grand River, falling to 6-7 on the season. They sit even with the Muskegon Clippers (5-6) at three games behind the Green Giants.