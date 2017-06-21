TCKL Scores: Rademaker’s five Ks help Rivercats past Dodgers

Rivercats 10, Dodgers 7

Anna Marshall had a great outing on the mound, while Ellie Wrona hit in a few runs for the Dodgers, while Reese Diaz made a few key defensive plays. For the Rivercats, Claire Rademaker pitched outstanding facing six batters in two innings and striking out five, while Tori Thompson had two hits and scored three times and Carrie Ladd threw out a girl at third trying to steal.

BOYS MAJOR

Nationals 8, Rangers 8

The Nationals rallied with four runs in bottom of sixth inning to tie the game at 8-8. Noah Bachman led the Nats with three hits and three RBIs, followed by Trenton Breitwisch with a hit and a run scored and Maverick Green hit a triple and played great defense. For the Rangers, Marcus English, Dakota Keeler and Kaiden Traxler powered the offense with a combined eight hits, three RBIs and four runs scored.

Athletics 12, Yankees 7

For the Yankees, Mason Wolffis had a good inning pitching, while Julian Pouch made a nice play at second base, throwing out a runner. For the Athletics, Ty Division had a double and two singles and pitched two strong innings from the mound, while Logan Schmidt and Harrison Duer each had their first hits of the season.

Indians 13, Athletics 1

For the Indians, Parker Green only allowed one run from the mound and helped his own cause by getting on base three times and driving in three runs. Brendan Kilpatrick went 3-for-4 at the plate and was solid behind the plate at catcher. Alex Girard went 4-for-4 and pitched great in relief. For the Athletics, Austin Hendricks hit a double and scored the team's only run. Thomas Tabor pitched three strong innings, striking out four and Nathan VanderWiede turned an outstanding unassisted double play to end the game.

BOYS MINOR

Reds 11, Volcanoes 8

For the Reds, Hayden Roll pitched two shutout innings. For the Volcanoes, Gavin Yonker and Hudson Shake each recorded a double and one RBI, while Caleb Daly added a double and three RBIs.

Express 12, Marlins 11

For the Marlins, Corbin Gundy played great defensively, turning a double play, while Derik Vanderwall hit a double. For the Express, Parker Buikema, Will Korenstra and Chris Butler each reached base three times.

White Caps 12, Marlins 5

For the White Caps, Ramond Captain got his first hit of the season with a double, while Emery Smith-Bagley had a triple and Evan Waters scored three runs. For the Marlins, Zach Drachus had a great first outing as a pitcher.

BOYS INTERMEDIATE

Wolverines 5, Fighting Irish 2

For the Wolverines, Gavin Hubner pitched two strong innings and got on base twice, while Zach Bennish had a two-run triple and Alex Waite also got on base three times and played a strong inning at catcher. For the Fighting Irish, Brody Sara had a two-out, two RBI double.

Sun Devils 9, Jayhawks 7

For the Sun Devils, Nick Stevenson recorded a double and solid pitching, while Jacob Brenay added a double and two RBIs and Colby Brown added a single. For the Jayhawks, Ethan Dougherty only gave up one run from the mound, while Jacob Melmede played solid defense and Chase Leeuw added a double from the plate.

Hurricanes 4, Bulldogs 4

The Bulldogs and Hurricanes battled Monday night and came up even at 4-4. The Dogs were led by the outstanding fielding play of Connor Johnson, while Carson Vink delivered a solid night at the plate with a big hit and a walk and Owen Druzgal delivered a two-out game-tying hit in the sixth inning. The Canes were led by the pitching of Justin Johnson, while Griffin Nash played excellent at first base and Noah Van Draemel pounded a triple late in the game.

Wolverines 5, Jayhawks 5

Ethan Burns had a strong game for the Wolverines with a base hit, two runs scored and a solid inning on the mound, while Gavin Hubner had a base hit and pitched two strong innings and Zach Bennish reached base three times. Chase Leeuw pitched two strong innings for the Jayhawks, while Brixton Rose went 1-for-1 with an RBI and Tyler Brandtmueller laid down the game-tying bunt in the sixth inning.

Hurricanes 18, Razorbacks 9

For the Hurricanes, Killian Fahy went 3-for-3 with a double, while Ben Degram pitched well from the mound and Hunter Malaski went 3-for-4 from the plate. For the Razorbacks, Reese Christian went 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Mason Thomas went 3-for-3 with a double and Nathan Dobb went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

GIRLS INSTRUCTIONAL

Orioles 4, White Sox 0

For the Orioles, Zoe Furey had three big hits, while Abbey Rogalski and Josie Ross both made key defensive plays in the infield.

Rockies 6, Mets 2

For the Rockies, Natalie Waite and Abbigail Kozal were each 3-for-3, while Sarah Bell had two hits and several key defensive plays. For the Mets, Mackenzie Kline and Libby Latimer each had two hits and each scored a run.

Orioles 6, Mets 0

For the Orioles, Jordan Smith, Sydney Kolkema and Josie Ross went 2-for-2 at the plate.

Orioles 7, Rockies 0

For the Orioles, Alia Zuidema had an outstanding play at third base and went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Avery Nehra added two hits.

BOYS INSTRUCTIONAL

Muckdogs 13, Mudhens 11

For the Muckdogs, Braeden Jansen, Mitch Belknap, Jack Robinson and Bryson Baker all had three hits. For the Mudhens, Charlie Olmstead had two triples and a double, while Greyson Davis added two hits.

Knights 20, Riverdogs 3

For the Knights, Jonas Meeuwsen went 3-for-3 with three singles and three runs scored, while Avery Patterson turned three defensive plays and added one hit and one run scored from the plate and Thomas Redeker added two hits. For the Riverdogs, Nathan Pawlak had two doubles.

Blue Rocks 3, Blue Wahoos 1

For the Blue Rocks, Owen Haveman went 3-for-3 with a double, while Kennan Albaugh went 2-for-2 with two doubles. For the Blue Wahoos, Hunter Toppen went 3-for-3 at the plate.