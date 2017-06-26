Loggers win wild contest over Clippers

The Loggers collected 12 hits on the day, compared to seven for the Clippers.

Chad Wagner recorded three hits and added one walk and one run scored to lead the Loggers (7-10), while Harrison Salter added two hits and two RBIs, and Zach Leone added two hits and one RBI.

Bailey Peterson, Anthony Adduci and Patrick Donohue each added one RBI, as well.

Steven Skolarz Jr. picked up the win from the mound, going six innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned), two walks and struck out seven. Brendan Kelly recorded the last out from the mound to pick up the save.

For the Clippers (7-10), Nolan Bryant had two hits, while Ryan Blake-Jones, Cameron Bair and Bryce Kelley each added one RBI.

Mitchell Ashcraft took the loss from the mound, going six and one-third innings, allowing 11 hits, six runs, one walk and struck out three.

With the win, the Loggers snap a five-game losing streak, while the Clippers fall for the third game in a row. Both clubs are now 4.5 games back in the division.

UP NEXT

The two teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. today at Marsh Field.