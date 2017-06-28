Zimmermann’s grand slam helps Clippers pull away from Loggers

The Clippers held an early 2-0 lead, and proceeded to break the game wide open with five runs in the top of the fourth inning and two more in the top of the fifth to build an insurmountable 9-0 lead over the Loggers.

Grand River chipped away with three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings, but the Clippers had an answer at every turn, adding two insurance runs in the top of the eighth and one more in the top of the ninth to end any doubts on the final result.

The two teams combined for 26 hits, with the Clippers collecting 15.

Peter Zimmermann collected three hits and five RBIs, including a grand slam in the fourth inning, to lead the Clippers (8-10); while Bryce Kelley added three hits, Wyatt Featherston added two hits and two RBIs, Jimmy Roche added two hits, and Cameron Bair had one hit and two RBIs.

Cameron Miller picked up the win from the mound, going five innings, allowing eight hits, six runs (five earned), and one walk and striking out two. Zachary Taglieri recorded the save, pitching four innings, allowing three hits, no runs, two walks and striking out two.

For the Loggers (7-11), Chad Wagner recorded two hits and two RBIs, including a two-run home run, while Bailey Peterson added a solo home run, Logan Hudson added two hits, and Patrick Donohue added one hit and one RBI.

Justin Palmbos took the loss, going three and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits, five runs (four earned), three walks and one strikeout.

UP NEXT

The Clippers take on the division-leading St. Clair Green Giants (12-6) today at 7:05 p.m. at Lacasse Field, while the Loggers take on the Irish Hills Leprechauns (7-11) at 7:05 p.m. at Siena Heights University.