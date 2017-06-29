Leprechauns revenge

A 6-run first inning gave them their first and final lead in the drumming, before adding four more runs in the fifth and one in the seventh of punctuate their win.

The Loggers managed one run in each of the third fourth and fifth innings, plus three in the sixth in a comeback attempt.

Grand River cycled through four pitchers Thursday, with Anthony Zimmerman taking the loss while pitching just one and one third innings. He have up six runs, five earned, on seven hits while striking out just one batter.

Chad Wagner led the Loggers at the dish, finishing 2-for-3, scoring two runs. Kyle Fletcher followed, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Also adding RBIs for the Loggers were Anthony Adducci, Logan Hudson and Jason Cryar. Andrew Stone and Cody Staab crossed the plate to finish off Grand River’s run total.

The Loggers will take on the division-leading St. Clair Green Giants at Grand Haven High School today, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.