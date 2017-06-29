Loggers rob Leprechauns

The Loggers took an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the third and one in the fourth, before adding two more scored in the seventh to bring them to their total. Irish Hills could not get their bats going, scoring one run in the third and one in the sixth to bring the game to its final tally.

John Lloyd took the start on the mound for Grand River, picking up the win with five innings pitches, giving up one run earned run and one hit, while walking two batters and striking out eight.

C Francisco pitched two innings of relief, allowing four hits and one unearned run before Ben Schragger finished off the final two innings to earn a save, striking out two batters while giving up no hits and no runs.

The Loggers had a productive day at the plate, lead by Kyle Fletcher who finished 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored. Cody Staab followed, grabbing one RBI on his one hit for the day in three at-bats, before scoring a run of his own.

Also notching RBIs against the Leprechauns were Andrew Stone, Zach Leone, and Anthony Aducci. Patrick Donahue, Cody Staab and Andrew Stone. Jason Cryar rounded the bases twice for Grand River with one hit and two walks.

The win jumps the Loggers into a tie for third with the Muskegon Clippers in the Northern Division of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League and drops Irish Hills into sole ownership of last place.

The Loggers and Leprechauns will meet again today at Siena Heights with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.