TCKL: Reus' four hits fuel Indians past Rangers

Indians 18, Rangers 7

For the Indians, Jack Reus had a strong pitching performance and supported his own cause by going 4-for-5, while Brendan Kilpatrick also pitched well in relief and went 3-for-4 at the plate and Stephen Zambiasi also went 3-for-4 and played strong defense, including an unassisted double play. For the Rangers, Mason Osborne had a good night at the plate, hitting a single and a double, while Ford Frisinger was solid in the lead-off spot, hitting two singles and Simon Jones also had a solid single and played great defense.

Indians 12, Nationals 1

For the Indians, Brad Buitenhuis pitched well and allowed just one run, while Parker Green went 2-for-3, scoring three times and also pitched well in relief and Cam Lakatos played great defense and went 2-for-2 at the plate and stole two bases. For the Nationals, Micah TerHaar had a hit and scored a run, while Noah Bachmann pitched two strong innings and Jackson Dennie played great defense.

Athletics 21, Rangers 9

For the A’s, Logan Schmidt had two well-timed singles resulting in four RBIs, while R.J. Laffrey's triple and Austin Clink's inside-the-park home run helped the team blow the game wide open. For the Rangers, Owen Druzgal and Nicholas Albright each recorded singles, while Kaidin Traxler led the team with two singles and a double.

GIRLS JUNIOR

Rivercats 21, Angels 9

Ava Lucas lead the Rivercats with four big hits, while Claire Rademaker added three hits and Haley Verburg also added three hits with two doubles.

Angels 18, Pirates 16

For the Angels, Carly Button had a grand slam, while Madi Davis had three singles and Sophia Megna was on base three times.

Rivercats 8, Pirates 1

No stats provided

Angels 15, Tigers 8

For the Angels, Rylee Collins pitched well and had two singles at the plate, while Gabby Tjapkes and Makayls Kozal were each on base three times and played good defense.

Angels 20, Tigers 8

For the Angels, Reese Cooper, Rebeka Dennison and Abby Becker each reached base three times.

BOYS MINOR

White Caps 7, Tin Caps 6

For the White Caps, Connor Lakatos scored the winning run, while Lucas Walsh and Landen Bennett both scored runs to help with the comeback win. For the Tin Caps, Jake Arendson had two hits.

Volcanoes 10, Marlins 8

For the Marlins, Isaac Vandermolen inspired his team with solid hitting throughout the game, while Eli Kelly was very impressive pitching, helping his team hold an early lead. For the Volcanoes, Sam Kuiper's pitching was instrumental in allowing the Volcanoes to catch the Marlins and comeback to take the win, while Caleb Daly showed off his skills as catcher once again and demonstrated team spirit as he coached his pitcher from behind home plate.

Express 7, LSU Tigers 0

For the Express, Trevor Lohr, Parker Buikema and Nathan Clausing combined to pitch a shutout from the mound.

Red Sox 21, Cardinals 3

For the Red Sox, Ethan Lautenschlaeger was 3-for-3 with three doubles and a walk, while Stockton Murphy was 3-for-4 with three singles and Ethan Keskine pitched two innings with six strikeouts and no earned runs. For the Cardinals, Sam LaDronka had a double and single at the plate, while Brody Bench made a spectacular catch in centerfield and Brogan Hayes pitched two innings with four strikeouts.

Whitecaps 17, LSU Tigers 9

For the Whitecaps, Avery Smith-Bagley struck out five of six batters in two innings of work from the mound, while Evan Waters and Lucas Walsh each scored two runs.

BOYS INTERMEDIATE

Wolverines 11, Bulldogs 9

The Wolverines were led by Ethan Burns with three strong innings pitching and also went 3-for-3 from the plate, while Matt Keuning also pitched two strong innings and went 3-for-3 from the plate and Zach Bennish blasted a two-run home run. For the Bulldogs, Rockne Smith and Connor Johnson each had two solid innings in the field and Caleb Wolffis pitched two great innings and went 2-for-2 from the plate with a single and double.

Razorbacks 6, Notre Dame 5

For Notre Dame, Ethan Grevengoed had two RBIs, while Robby Tuck had a good all-around game. For the Razorbacks, Mason Thomas smashed a home run, while Reese Christian added the game-winning RBI double.

Wolverines 1, Hurricanes 1 Aiden Kenny made two nice catches in the field for the Wolverines, while Wit Miller had a base hit and scored a run and Tucker Kooi reached base twice and pitched two strong innings. For the Hurricanes, Jacob Logan did a great job at catcher and Keegan Hunt played a strong all-around game.

Razorbacks 13, Jayhawks 6

For the Jayhawks, Reese Robson hit a homerun, a triple and collected three RBIs, while Brixton Rose was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Christian Bialcic scored two runs to help keep the game close. For the Razorbacks, Liam Sandy's two-hit performance helped plate the game-winning runs with a double, while Chase Greene was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jace Vanderweide was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Hurricanes 16, Notre Dame 12

For the Hurricanes, Ben Degram had two hits and played great at third base, while Noah Vandraemel went 2-for-2 with two doubles and Justin Johnson hit a double and didn't allow any runs from the mound. For Notre Dame, Jonathon Clausing went 2-for-3 at the plate and had a strong performance behind the plate at catcher.

Sun Devils 6, Hurricanes 4

No stats provided

GIRLS INSTRUCTIONAL

Rockies 4, Orioles 0

For the Rockies, Natalie Waite was 3-for-3, while Dixie Dyk and Ruby Dyk each had two hits.

Rockies 6, Orioles 0

For the Rockies, Alivia Perez, Claire Sova and Mackenzie Buntley were all 2-for-2 from the plate. For the Orioles, Alia Zuidema who was 2-for-2 with a great defensive play, while Avery Nehra and Ava Meiste were also 2-for-2 from the plate.

BOYS INSTRUCTIONAL

Mudhens 9, Wahoos 0

For the Mudhens, Luke Vanderwahl and Gibson Knights each smashed two singles and went 2-for-2, while Gavin Bates hit two singles into the outfield. For the Wahoos, Turner Jonson smoked two singles to go 2-for-2, while Carson Phares stung the ball for two singles.

Knights 11, Blue Rocks 1

For the Knights, Drew Dewey went 3-for-3 and scored three runs, while Thomas Redeker had two hits and an impressive play at third base to stop a bases-loaded rally in the bottom of the fifth inning. For the Blue Rocks, Kolton Batka had two hits, while Evan Lopez had a single and an impressive play at third base.

Riverdogs 6, Mudcats 4

The Riverdogs were lead by Lennon Jorgensen's three hits and Elliot Breidenstein's added a well-timed hit. For the Mudcats, Liam Lockers had a big hit to fuel the offense.

Mudhens 9, Mudcats 8

In a seesaw game, the Mudhens broke a tie in their final at-bat to earn a hard fought victory. For the Mudhens, Charlie Olmstead went 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Luke Vanderwall scorched the ball for three hits and Dylan Hancock rifled three hits and played great defense. For the Mudcats, Wilden Olger had two hits.

Knights 9, MuckDogs 3

For the Muckdogs, Ryder Woodwyk had a solid night at the plate with three singles, while Ashton Phillipsen added a line drive single to plate a run. For the Knights, Linkin Stygstra was 3-for-3 with two singles and a triple with two RBIs, while Drew Dewey had two singles and scored two runs and Alex Strauss had a solid night on the mound, recording three putouts in two innings of work.