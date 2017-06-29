Will the Tigers break down and trade Verlander?

And my first thought was: "How much longer will he be here?”

Just a few minutes earlier, I had read a Yahoo Sports report that said: “Multiple front-office sources told Yahoo Sports they expect Verlander to hit the trade market sometime in the next two weeks. This is more tea-leaf reading than any indication Tigers general manager Al Avila has given in conversations with teams.”

Would the Tigers trade Verlander? Are there teams out there that would take on his contract? Would Verlander agree to a trade? A guy who has meant so much to this organization?

The fact these questions are popping up tells you everything about the state of this team.

A short time later, MSN put out a list of potential landing spots for Verlander: the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies.

These are ominous times for the Tigers. Rumors are swirling, and it’s only going to heat up even more in the days to come, as the Tigers inched closer to the grand sell-off on Wednesday night, losing to the Kansas City Royals, 8-2 at Comerica Park.

“I talked to him this winter when the stuff popped up,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of Verlander. “They know what’s going on. Nowadays it’s part of being a baseball player."

If you are a baseball player for any length of time, your name is going to come up.

Whether it’s true or not is a whole different story. Of course, everything on the internet is true.”

Sarcasm intended.

Verlander has been an absolute horse for the Tigers for over a decade. A bulldog.

A truly great pitcher. But the Tigers have now lost 15 of their past 21 games. And the grand sell-off seems to inch closer every day.

Right now, being around this team is like sitting in a bar, an hour before closing time. Darkness is creeping in from the corners. The beer smells stale. And every loss seems to speed up the clock to the trading deadline.

Which brings us to Daniel Norris. The young, talented, inconsistent one.

Norris gave up five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings of work, his shortest appearance of the season, and the second straight start that he gave up five earned runs.

Norris is perplexing. At times, he looks incredible. At times, he loses his command and it gets ugly.

“It’s kind of been the same story with Daniel since his arrival,” Ausmus said. “He’s gotten better at fighting the emotions on the mound, but it’s still been the inconsistency of throwing strikes. His stuff has always been there and that’s why you see flashes of dominance but we gotta see growth on the command side. He’s gotta be able to locate the ball better at the big league level, or nights like tonight happen.”

For a team that is fighting to stay together, fighting to show some signs of life and a reason not to sell, nights like this can’t happen.

The Tigers are in the midst of a 10-game home stand, which seems like a last chance to salvage their season.

They won the first. They lost the second.

Which is the fast way to go nowhere fast.

It has gotten to the point where every time the Tigers do something good, like when Alex Avila pounded another home run to the opposite field, my first thought was: “If he keeps hitting like this, he’s going to be even more valuable in a trade.”

That’s the strange world the Tigers are living in.

The most important thing this organization should be doing right now is not on the field.

It’s scouring the minor leagues, trying to identify all the players they want when everything officially goes up for sale.