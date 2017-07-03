Loggers sweep doubleheader

In Game 1, Grand River was firing on all cylinders putting their timber to work at the plate, while Will Abbott threw a gem from the mound to defeat St. Clair, 8-0, in just seven innings.

Abbott took the start and a dominating win for the Loggers, throwing a no-hitter in the truncated mercy win. Abbott pitched the full seven innings, allowing zero hits, while giving up four walks and striking out nine.

The pitching performance would have been enough to win the game, but the Loggers uncovered some serious run support.

Anthony Adduci led the game in RBIs with four on his two hits in four at bats. Kyle Fletcher finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Chad Wagner went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Zach Leone grabbed the Loggers’ final RBI and scored a run of his own, going 1-for-3 at the plate. Also knocking hits for Grand River were Andrew Stone, who finished 1-for-2, and Jojo Allen, who finished 2-for-3, scoring two runs. Jayson Cryar also scored a run for the Loggers after reaching base via walk.

Game 2 proved to be more exciting with the first-place Green Giants fighting for redemption. The reprise went into extras, with the Loggers pulling out a 10th inning walk off win.

The game was locked at zero through seven innings, before the Green Giants ground out a run in the top of the eighth inning. The Loggers responded, tying the game heading into the ninth. A scoreless next frame gave the fans some free baseball as St. Clair took a one-run lead in the top of the 10th on just their second hit of the day.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Loggers got to work. Adduci grabbed a single to reach first base, before Cryar sent him to second via walk. Patrick Donahue then put up a clutch double to score both baserunners, winning the game.

Jordan Merritt took the start for the Loggers, pitching 7 and two thirds innings, allowing just one earned run on one hit, while striking out seven. Matt McConnell threw one third of an inning, striking out his only batter, while Ben Schragger walked three batters and struck out one during his one inning of service.

Finally, Brendan Kelly took the win in the 10th, throwing one scoreless inning, striking out two.

Leone led at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with one run scored and one RBI, while Donahue racked up two RBIs on two hits in four plate appearances. Cryar, Allen and Staab also earned hits for the Loggers.