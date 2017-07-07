Young Bucs capture another title

According to Jacobson, this tournament was the biggest championship yet for this Bucs team — with 18 high-quality teams competing from Michigan and Illinois.

“The boys came into the tournament with a great attitude,” said Jacobson. “The focus for this weekend was to have fun with our teammates and families and see what happens at the end.”

In the Championship game on Sunday, the Bucs beat an accomplished Saginaw Golds team, 9-1. The Bucs scored one run in the first inning, when Tanner Williams sparked the offense with a triple and then scored on a single by L.J. Sandoval.

In the second inning, Mik Masko led off the inning with a single and then came around to score. Parker Jacobson scored on a “safety squeeze” bunt by Amery Johnson. That was all the Bucs needed, as Carson Sandwick pitched an outstanding game for the Bucs, giving up only one run in the game on four hits, four strikeouts, and only one walk.

Over the three-day stretch, Parker Jacobson and Amery Johnson pitched a combined 18 innings for the Bucs and gave up only one run, while earning four wins for the Bucs.

Williams and Sandoval led the Bucs offense. They combined for 17 hits, including three doubles, three triples and 17 RBIs. Williams batted an even .600 over the weekend and Sandoval stole five bases for the Bucs. Aaron Sander held down the infield defense at shortstop, where he played solid all weekend and helped turn five double plays. Dayton Holmes was the anchor behind the plate. He called some great games for the Bucs and threw out four of the six attempted steals.

Over the weekend, the Bucs dramatically outscored their opponents, 60-23. The Bucs had 51 hits and only allowed 37. The Bucs used their speed to steal 19 bases, while their opponents only stole three. The real difference for the Bucs was only six errors in six games, while their opponents committed 20 errors.

The squad has now combined for five championships and has won a total of 98 games. The Bucs are having their best season yet, with a record of 35 wins and 17 losses. With only six games remaining, the Bucs have their sights set on 100 wins.

They host their final home game of the year on Monday at Grand Haven High School with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Jacobson’s 14U Bucs team is one of seven teams in the Young Bucs Travel Baseball organization. The teams range in ages from 9-14. Scott Lammers, Toby Jacobson and Pat Sorrelle lead the program with some guidance from Grand Haven varsity baseball head coach Mike Hansen. The Young Bucs practice indoors throughout the winter and start their season in April. They will hold their tryouts for the 2018 season on July 31 and Aug. 1.

For more information, visit www.grandhavenbaseball.com and look for the “Young Bucs” link.