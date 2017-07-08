TCKL: Clark's eight RBIs push Notre Dame past Wolverines

Notre Dame 11, Wolverines 9

For the Wolverines, Aiden Kenny went 2-for-3, while Alex Waite went 2-for-2 and Zach Bennich went 3-for-3 with a single,triple and a home run. For Notre Dame, Brayden Clark went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a single and eight RBIs, while Robby Tuck scored four times.

Sun Devils 6, Jayhawks 4

For Sun Devils, Dylon Wonder played solid defense, while Zack VanDewege recorded a double. For the Jayhawks, Ethan Dougherty pitched three strong innings, while Reese Robson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Razorbacks 8, Hurricanes 3

The Hurricanes had outstanding performances from Marcus Harland at first base and Hunter Malaski on the pitcher's mound. The Razorbacks were led by Liam Sandy (2-for-3 with two RBIs), Kayce Colburn (2-for-2 with two RBIs) and Declan Ellenwood (2-for-2 with one stolen base).

Sun Devils 5, Razorbacks 4

For the Sun Devils, Colby Brown was solid in the outfield and Aiden Rycenga had a good hit at the plate. For the Razerbacks, Liem Sandy went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases, while Mason Thomas 2-for-3 with one RBI and one stolen base.

Sun Devils 5, Razorbacks 1

For the Sun Devils,Braydon Dylon recorded a hit with two RBIs, while Jacob Brenay and Nick Stevenson combined to pitch four scoreless innings.

Razorbacks 12, Bulldogs 8

Cayden Smaka led the charge for the Bulldogs with a double, while Peter Brink had great pitching and Jared Steele had fantastic fielding. The Razorbacks were led by Liam Sandy's 2-for-3 performance at the plate with a double, while Reese Christian cleared the bases with four RBIs on the night on two hits.

Wolverines 5, Sun Devils 4

The Wolverines were paced offensively by Owen DeYoung and Tucker Kooi, who each went 2-for-2 from the plate with a single and double each. For the Sun Devils, Quentin O'Donnell crossed the plate for a run, while Colby Brown played solid defense and had a single and Jacob Brenay pitched two strong innings and was 2-for-2 from the plate.

Jayhawks 4, Hurricanes 2

The Jayhawks had excellent pitching from Ethan Dougherty, Jimmy Cain and Chase Leeuw and Brixton Rose went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. For the Hurricanes, Jacob Logan and Anthony Shrouder were both solid at the catcher position. Both players threw out two base runners each.

BOYS MAJOR

Athletics 11, Indians 2

For the Indians, Brock Green had two doubles, while Alex Girard pitched two innings and had two doubles at the plate and Brandon pitched 2 good innings.For the Athletics, Ty Nivision was on base four times and stole nine bases, including a delayed steal of home, while Nathan VanDerWiede pitched two scoreless innings and Ethan Rabidoux drove in two runs with a single.

GIRLS JUNIOR

Rivercats 20, Dodgers 7

For the Dodgers, Destiny Beck and Haley Kemp both had clutch hits, driving in runs for the team. For the Rivercats, Ava Lucas was outstanding from the circle, striking out five of six batters she faced in two innings of work. She also added two hits at the plate, including a double. Haley Verburg scored three times, while Claire Rademaker struck out five batters in two innings pitched.

Rivercats 20, Tigers 10

For the Rivercats, Ava Lucas pitched two shutout innings from the mound to help the team hold on for the win.

Dodgers 16, Tigers 15

For the Dodgers, Anna Marshall had a strong day at the plate, while Ellie Wrona made several key defensive plays in the outfield.

BOYS MINOR

Express 19, Red Sox 18 For the Express, Alex Batke had seven strikeouts in three innings of work from the mound, while Nick Stevens had five strikeouts in two innings and Trevor Lohr had two hits and two strikeouts in one inning of work. For the Red Sox, Ethan Keskine was 5-for-5 from the plate, while Stockton Murphy was 4-for-5 from the plate.

Fireflies 5, Cardinals 3

White Caps 15, Lake Monsters 2 For the White Caps, Luis Orduno went 3-for-4 and scored two runs, while Evan Waters 4-for-5 and scored three runs. For the Lake Monsters, Q Lorenz had a great catch in the outfield, while Brady Burkhardt had a great inning of pitching.

Tiger 6, Volcanoes 3

Red Sox 13, White Caps 9 For the Red Sox, Kelan Ryder made a spectacular play at second base, while Joel Sewell pitched a great final inning and Stockton Murphy was 4-for-4 at the plate. For the White Caps, Connor Lakotos pitched two great innings with five strikeouts, while Landon Bennett and Luis Ordonez each scored a run.

Fireflies 13, Ironbirds 3

For the Fireflies, Ben Vruggink and Will Plummer each logged two solid innings of work from the pitcher’s mound, while Gabe Trask led the offense with two doubles and four RBIs.

Fireflies 18, Owlz 6

The Fireflies were led by Braeden Bessinger and Gabe Trask, who each collected three hits, while Braydon Cadle recorded two outstanding defensive plays in the field.

Fireflies 12, Red Sox 0

The Fireflies were lead by Alex Pearson and Jake Chasco, who each collected two hits and had standout defensive plays, while Luke Berry pitched two perfect innings from the mound. For the Red Sox, Hunter Weigle recorded a double, while James Friggins turned a double play at second base.

Fireflies 9, Sea Monsters 0

GIRLS INSTRUCTIONAL

Orioles 3 White Sox 2

Mila Novak and Avery Nehra each with two great hits for the Orioles.

Orioles 7, Mets 1

For the Mets, Mari Nienhouse and Marin Keeler each with two hits, while Ellee Latimer added two hits and scored a run. For the Orioles, Mila and Elsie Novak each had one hit, while Alia Zuidema made a few great defensive plays.

BOYS INSTRUCTIONAL

Blue Rocks 11, Sea Dogs 4

For the Blue Rocks, Kolton Batka had two hits, while Nathan Walkenhorst added three hits and Evan Lopez had 2 hits.

Mudhens 7, Riverdogs 5

In an intense game that came down to the final out, the Mudhens held on for the victory. For the Riverdogs, Andrew Sleeper stung the ball for two hits, while James Middleton smacked three hits and Grayam Beyer slammed three hits. For the Mudhens, Luke Vanderwahl continued his clutch hitting display, going 2-for-2 with two big hits, while Gavin Bates crushed the ball for two hits and Lucas Matz scorched the ball for two hits.

Mudcats 13, Muckdogs 5

The Muckdogs were led by Ashton Phillipsen, Ryder Woodwork and Bryson Baker, who each went 3-for-3 with an RBI. For the Mudcats, Wilden Olger and Chaz Franz both went 2-for-3 in a balanced hitting night.

Seadogs 5, Mudhens 3

For Mudhens, Greyson Davis went 1-for-2, while Chance Butler scorched a line drive up the middle and Charlie Olmstead drilled a triple and a single to finish 2-for-2 at the plate.

Riverdogs 7, Blue Wahoos 5

The Riverdogs were lead by James Middleton, Alfredo Caden and Grayam Beyer, who each had two hits at the plate. For the Blue Wahoos, Brennan Gundy and A.J. Reardon were both 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Knights 5, Mudcats 2

The Mudcats were led by Noah Sanders with a great night at the plate and a stellar diving catch for the third out in center field to end a bases-loaded rally. For the Knights, Linkin Stygstra blasted a homer over the centerfield fence at East End Park, which broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning, while Bobby Nielsen was 3-for-3 and Alex Strauss was again stellar in the field, recording two putouts and an assist at the pitcher's spot in the fourth inning.