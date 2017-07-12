Young Bucs claim title

The victory at Davenport University was the second tournament win for the squad. The Young Bucs defeated Ada, 9-3, in the finals to snag the victory in high-scoring fashion.

Coaches Toby Jacobson, Earl Jorgensen, Joe Barry and Ernie Petrus team up with manager Pat Sorelle to coach a team of talented young ball players.

Garret Barry, Nate Stafford, Parker Reau, Joey Basil, Logan Petrus, Harrison Sorrelle, Avery Jorgensen, Garrett Jacobson, Gideon Rikkers, Toby Robbins, Braden Rademaker and Jack Ellis got the win on the diamond.