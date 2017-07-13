TCKL: Lakatos quick on the bases for Indians

Indian 19, Yankees 2

For the Indians, Cam Lakatos dominated the leadoff spot going 3-for-3 at the plate, while stealing three bases. Brok Green killed his hitting slump with a bases-clearing triple, while Pail Boik kept the Yankees at bay with a few great defensive plays. For the Yankees, Pete Gannon held the Indians scoreless through two innings of pitching, while Ian Rant showed his patience at the plate, drawing three walks.

BOYS MINOR

Reds 13, Tigers 7

For the Reds, Hayden Roll ruled the day going 4-for-4 at the plate with one double and three singles. Tucker Machewske provided great backup at the plate and made an acrobatic catch in right field with no outs and loaded bases to save three runs.

Whitecaps 11, Fireflies 4

BOYS INTERMEDIATE

Jayhawks 5, Fighting Irish 2

For the Jayhawks, Chase Leeuw, Reese Robson and Jummy Cain each pitched two great innings while Tyler Brandtmueller went 3-for-3 at the plate. The Irish were led by Adam Haug, who finished 2-for-3 and Brody Sara with 2 RBIs.

Sun Devils 5, Hurricanes 2

For the Sun Devils, Charlie VanAbbema displayed skill on both sides of the ball, throwing a run out at home plate and knocking a base hit RBI. Austin Meiste also managed a hit, while Luke Bialic displayed good fielding.

Wolverines 13, Razorbacks 12

For the Wolverines, Alex Waite finished 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs to go with some deft fielding at third base. Gavin Huber pitched in with a perfect 4-for-4 outing, grabbing 2 RBIs and shining on the mound. For the Razorbacks, Dominic Clyne and Hayden Botybyl each scored two runs while Garret Span went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored.

Wolverines 14, Razorbacks 13 (8 innings)

For the Wolverines, Tucker Kooi was 3-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs, while Wit Miller got on base three times and scored two runs and Nolan Osborne was also on base three times and scored a run. For the Razorbacks, Nathan Dodd scored three runs, while Cayce Colburn scored twice and Aiden Trucks also had a single and a run scored.

Sun Devils 14, Notre Dame 6

For the Sun Devils, Jack Moser was solid at the plate on offense and behind the plate at catcher, while Dylon Wunder added two hits. For Notre Dame, Jonathan Clausing recorded two RBIs, while Brayden Porrenga got on base three times.

BOYS INSTRUCTIONAL

Mudcats 5, Sea Dogs 4

The Sea Dogs were led by Jackson Grimes’s double and Jack Harris’s line drive catch at third base. The Mudcats enjoyed a balanced attack and closed out the game when Carter Wells quickly fielded the ball to Chaz Franz at first base with the bases loaded and the tying run on its way home.

Muck Dogs 3, Blue Wahoos 1

In a last inning, come-from-behind victory, the Muckdogs won their second game of the year in exciting fashion. Ashton Philipsen, Mitch Belknap, Jack Robinson and Ryan Mayer all had two hits. For the Blue Wahoos, Brennan Gundy and Luke Dreese both had two hits.

GIRLS JUNIOR

Pirates 17, Tigers 16

For the Pirates, Grace Worthington went yard, lifting a ball over the fence, while Kirsten VanOrman had a solid hit and played stellar defense. Ella Hawke played three strong innings at catcher and knocked a double of her own. For the Tigers, Emily Dixon nabbed a clutch out in centerfield, while Abby Phelps led on offense. Chyanna Keeler excelled in her first crack at pitching.

Rivercats 19, Angels 12

For the Angels, Makayla Kozal turned a great double play, while also adding a single at the plate. Elana Laguire added a double, while Abby Becker made a nice out at second base. For the Rivercats, Ava Lucas had three hits, including a bases-loaded triple and she also pitched one inning, facing three batters and striking them all out.

Angels 18, Pirates 10

For the Angels, Madi Bennish recorded a double and a single, while Madi Davis got on base three times and Emily Matz got on base with a single.

Angels 20, Tigers 6

For the Angels, Sophia Wunder and Sophia Megna each got on base three times, while Rylee Collins had a single and pitched well. For the Tigers, Berkley had a single, while Emily had a single and Aidan got on base twice.

Angels 20, Dodgers 20

For the Angels, Gabby Tjapkes and Rebekah Denison each got on base three times, while Reese Cooper had a single. For the Dodgers, Taylor Lenoard had a triple, while Amerasia had three singles and Anna had two singles.

GIRLS INSTRUCTIONAL

Orioles 7, Rockies 2

For the Rockies, Natalie Waite and Claire Sova led at the plate going 2-for-2 while Abbigail Kozal displayed her speed, legging two doubles. For the Orioles, Sydney Kolkema and Josie Ross finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish, while Audrey Detar added two great hits.

Orioles 4, Mets 0

For the Orioles, Addison LaDronka put together a solid defensive effort at shortstop and on the mound, while Avery Nehra and Zoe Furey led at the plate, going 2-for-2.