Verlander gets little support, Jays thump Tigers

Home runs by Steve Pearce and Jose Bautista backed six strong innings from starter Aaron Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays coasted to a 7-2 win Friday night, dropping the Tigers to 10 games under .500.

It was another night of frustration for the Tigers bats and ace Justin Verlander.

The margin for error seemingly shrinks with every start for Verlander. It's to the point where two runs seem insurmountable.

The Tigers scored two runs or fewer in five of his first 18 starts this season. And, he left after 5 1/3 innings Friday night trailing 2-1.

A third run scored after he was removed, which made victory exponentially more remote.

The first two runs off Verlander came in the fifth inning and only one was earned. He grooved a 2-0 fastball (94 mph) to Pearce, who lofted it into the seats in left-center field. The second run was instigated when right fielder J.D. Martinez dropped a slicing line drive by Kevin Pillar.

He eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Bautista.

Verlander, despite having allowed just three hits and a walk, was at 94 pitches after five innings. He was at 104 pitches after one batter in the sixth.

He eventually struck out Josh Donaldson on a 3-2, 98-mph fastball, ending a 10-pitch battle after Verlander got ahead of him 0-2. That was the story of the night — a lot of long counts, a lot of two-strike foul balls.

He apparently emptied the tank on Donaldson, because Verlander walked the next two hitters on nine pitches. He was at 114 pitches and Shane Greene was summoned.

After getting Troy Tulowitzki to fly out, Pearce hit a shot down the third-base line. Third baseman Nick Castellanos made a quick dive to his right to snare it, but his hurried throw to first was up the line and Miguel Cabrera couldn't come up with it.

With the bases loaded, Greene walked Pillar to make it 3-1.

Bautista's 15th home run of the season off Warwick Saupold leading off the seventh made it 4-1.

The Tigers lone run off Sanchez was a gift from Donaldson. Jose Iglesias and Alex Presley singled to start the fifth inning off Sanchez. Alex Avila followed with a liner right at Donaldson.

He threw quickly to first, trying to double up Presley. The throw bounced past first baseman Justin Smoak and Iglesias scored.

Sanchez, making just his seventh start of the season, scattered seven hits over six innings. But the Tigers never mustered any damaging blows.

The Tigers had runners at second and third with two outs in the second inning, but he got Iglesias to ground out. They had runners on first and second in the third inning, and he struck out J.D. Martinez.

They still had two on and one out in the fifth after Iglesias scored, but Miguel Cabrera hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Andrew Romine, starting at second base for Ian Kinsler (flu), hit his fourth home run of the season, his first batting right-handed, in the ninth.

Tigers pitchers walked a season-high 10 batters on the night, two with the bases loaded, seven by the bullpen from the end of the sixth through the ninth. They also threw more than 200 pitches for the second time this season.

Left-hander Blaine Hardy walked three in a three-run eighth, including Russell Martin with the bases loaded. Then, on a 3-2 pitch, he gave up a two-run single to Donaldson.

As former Lions head coach Bobby Ross once famously said, "Ugly, ugly, ugly."