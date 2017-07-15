But how does Sluka’s other main user — the Tri-Cities Kids League — feel about the issue?

“We’re on board with the whole idea, especially with improving Sluka Field,” said Ken Baumgarner, who is responsible for fields, equipment and umpires for the league. “We do have some concerns, but the agreement is a three-way deal with the city, Loggers and Tri-Cities Kids League.”

Per the agreement, which was approved by City Council earlier this summer, the Loggers would call Sluka Field home beginning in June 2018. The Tri-Cities Kids League is included as a party to the contract to ensure the local league that they are not being evicted from the east-side park.

The agreement calls for the Loggers to play approximately 21 games at Sluka Field from June 1 to July 30, with additional home games into August if the team makes the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League playoffs.

City officials say the agreement is crafted to ensure the Loggers can have reasonable control over the field when they are playing games there, while others may use the facilities fully when the team is on the road or outside of their regular season.

The huge concern, Baumgarner said, is the potential lack of storage space for all of the TCKL equipment. The current storage building on the property is about 1,700 square feet, and Baumgarner said it contains all of the TCKL gear, including equipment bags and uniforms.

He noted it is a big difference from some drawings he saw of a new facility, which included a 6-by-8-foot storage room.

“That’s not going to be nearly enough for us,” Baumgarner said.

Baumgarner noted that there have been some conversations about another facility being built on the property that could house the TCKL supplies.

Another possible sticking point, potential conflicts with the Loggers over field use, will all depend on how well everyone works together and communicates schedules and field need ahead of time, Baumgarner said.

“It’s going to take a combined effort by a lot of groups to make everything work,” he said. “We’re trying to be as positive as we can be about it and hope everything works out for everyone involved.”

Jeremy LaDronka, president of the TCKL, also noted that it will be about collaboration and working together.

“There’s going to be bumps along the road,” he said. “But there’s not going to be a problem we can’t get through.”

LaDronka said he appreciated the various meetings that took place before the city approved the agreement, and city officials listening to concerns and issues.

Baumgarner said one of his personal concerns is that he doesn’t want to see the Sluka Field name changed if a large donor comes forward with funding for the major structural improvements at the park.

“Steve Sluka was my first coach, and it means a lot to me to keep this going as Sluka Field,” he said. “I believe the city is on the same page.”

The city is waiting to hear back from the state about a $300,000 grant application that would help fund part of the construction of a new restroom/storage facility at the field. The Loggers have been tasked with trying to come up with matching funds.