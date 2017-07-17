Clippers use early surge to hold off Loggers

The Loggers chipped away with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added two more in the seventh, but the Clippers added an insurance run in the fifth and closed the door on any comeback attempt with back-to-back shutout innings to close the game.

Ryan Blake-Jones recorded three hits and two RBIs to lead the Clippers (15-17), while Bryce Kelly added three hits and one RBI and Cameron Bair added two hits and two RBIs, including a 2-run home run.

Kelley was also the Clippers’ winning pitcher on the night, going three innings from the mound, allowing one hit and one walk and recording four strikeouts. Brain Taggett pitched one shutout inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced, to record the save.

For the Loggers (14-18), Harrison Salter recorded two hits and one RBI, while Anthony Adduci added one hit and one RBI and JoJo Allen had one hit and two RBIs.

Andrew Verbrugge took the loss from the mound, giving up six hits, three walks, seven earned runs and striking out four over two and one-third innings of work.

Both squads now enter their All-Star break this week, with the All-Star game scheduled for Tuesday in Ohio.

The two teams will play again on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Marsh Field in Muskegon.