Three Loggers named to Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All-Star team

Designated hitter Zack Leone, second baseman Bailey Peterson and pitcher Jordan Merritt were all named to the North Division’s team for today’s Great Lakes Summer Collegiate All-Star game.

The game will take place at Prasco Park (6125 Commerce Court) in Mason, Ohio, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of how the All-Star Loggers have faired this season.

Zack Leone (DH) of Valparaiso University

Zack has been the definition of consistency this summer for the ball club. He is in the top 5 of all three Triple Crown categories, and with a solid ending to his summer, has a real shot at winning that honor.

Zack came into Grand Haven as a Division 3 baseball player, and because of his hard work, and him taking advantage of the great opportunity to play in a league as widely scouted as the Great Lakes League, he will be leaving Grand Haven this fall to continue his baseball career and study for his MBA at Valparaiso University with a Division 1 baseball squad in Indiana on a full-ride scholarship.

Bailey Peterson (2B) of Michigan State University

Bailey is also an offensive threat every time he stands in the batter’s box. He is leading the league in home runs (9), and he is always a threat to put the team in a position to score runs when he has the bat in his hands.

Bailey plays the game with passion, and is always looking for ways to improve his game. He always has a smile on his face, and truly loves being on a baseball diamond. He's never the flashiest guy during a practice, but when the lights come on, he makes his presence known.

Jordan Merritt (RHP) of The Citadel

Jordan has taken on the approach of his college mascot as a bulldog on the mound. In his last two starts, he has gone 14.2 innings and given up just two hits and has not allowed an earned run. He has the ability to shut down an opposing lineup with anything that comes out of his hand.

He has a four-pitch sequence that he can use at anytime during an at-bat. Just in his short time in Grand Haven, he has been able to take his velocity from 88 mph all the way up to 92 in his last start. He competes like only champions do, but does so with an incredible respect for the game, as well as, an incredible respect for his teammates and the opposition. Jordan is a professional on and off the field, and will no doubt continue to accomplish big things as he heads back to South Carolina this fall.