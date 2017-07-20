TCKL: Moroney scores four in Knights win over Mudhens

Knights 16, Mudhens 5

For the Mudhens, Luke had a solid performance from the pitching mound, while Dylan Hancock made several key defensive plays at first base. For the Knights, Carson Moroney was 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring four runs, while Jacob Troast also continued his hot hitting streak, going 3-for-3 at the plate. Jack Jerovsek also went 3-for-3 from the plate.

Mudhens 11, Muckdogs 0

For the Muckdogs, Jack Robinson recorded a sterling three-hit performance, while Ryder Woodwyk and Dylan Ray each added two hits. For the Mudhens, Charlie Olmstead went 4-for-4, while Dylan Hancock went 3-for-4 and Greyson Davis lined two hits.

Knights 13, Riverdogs 0

For the Riverdogs, Drew Haaksma recorded two hits, while Andrew Sleeper contributed one hit. For the Knights, Landon O'Donnell collected for hits, while Avery Patterson added three hits and Mikey Dodge added two. The story of the game for the Knights, however, was their stellar defense, shutting down the Riverdog attack and completing two double plays and numerous putouts and assists at first base.

BOYS MINOR

White Caps 13, Cardinals 12

For the White Caps, Joe Kinney and Landen Bennett were solid in their pitching debuts, while Evan Waters knocked home the game-winning double.

BOYS INTERMEDIATE

FINALS

Wolverines 4, Sun Devils 3

SEMIFINALS

Wolverines 8, Hurricanes 4

For the Wolverines, Alex Waite was 3-for-4 from the plate, while Gavin Hubner was 3-for-3 and scored twice and Wit Miller recorded an RBI single to seal the win. For the Hurricanes, Anthony Schroder pitched a good inning and Keegan Hunt contributed solid base running and defense.

Sun Devils 8, Jayhawks 5

For the Sun Devils, Jacob Brenay went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and also pitched two scoreless innings from the mound. Nick Stevenson pitched two scoreless innings and added a key single at the plate. For the Jayhawks, Chase Leeuw pitched two strong innings, while Reese Robson and Brixton Rose each went 2-for-3 from the plate.

ALL-STAR SATURDAY

The Tri-Cities Kids League will close out its summer season with a schmorgesborg of All-Star Game action Saturday at Grand Haven High School.

Each team will have three representatives in their leagues All-Star game, ranging from boys major to boys and girls instructional.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s games

Girls Junior Varsity Field

Boys Instructional (East vs. West), 8:30-10:15 a.m.

Boys Instructional (North vs. South), 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Girls Instructional (East vs. West), 1:30-2:45 p.m.

Girls Varsity Field

Boys Minor (East vs. West), 8:15-10:15 a.m.

Boys Minor (North vs. South), 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Girls Junior (North vs. South), 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Boys Junior Varsity Field

Boys Intermediate (East vs. West), 9-11 a.m.

Boys Major (North vs. South), 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.