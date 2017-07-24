Loggers split doubleheader with Green Giants

The first game was a continuation from a July 11 game that was suspended due to rain. The game picked up in the top of the seventh inning with no score.

After two and a half scoreless innings, the Green Giants used an RBI by Conor McKenna to score Nicholas Howie and give the visitors a 1-0 win.

In Game 2, The Loggers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to RBIs by Zachary Leone and Bailey Peterson that scored Chad Wagner and Kyle Fletcher.

Steven Skolarz Jr. took over the game after that, pitching six and two-thirds scoreless innings to earn the win from the mound. He scattered four hits and three walks and struck out eight batters in the start.

Daniel Harrington would close the game out with the save after recording the final out of the game from the mound.

The Loggers play their final game at Grand Haven High School today at 1:05 p.m. against the Green Giants.