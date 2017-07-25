Loggers mount comeback to trip up Green Giants

After the visiting Green Giants scored two runs in the top of the first inning and four more in the fifth, the Loggers’ bats finally started making some contact.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Chad Wagner singled, scoring Logan Hudson and Patrick Donohue to bring the score to 6-2. Zachary Leone fought off a long count to knock in a two-RBI single to cut the lead to 6-4.

Bryce Leasure continued the onslaught with by drawing a walk that scored Kyle Fletcher to bring the Loggers within one. Logan Hudson would knot the game at 6-6 when he recorded a sacrifice fly that scored Leone from third base.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Wagner added an RBI double to his day, scoring Jason Cryar from second base and giving the Loggers the lead at 7-6. Anthony Adduci would add an insurance run when he helped spring Wagner home from third base on a fielder’s choice play to give the Loggers an 8-6 lead heading into the final inning of play.

In the top of the ninth, the Green Giants went down 1-2-3 to end the game and give the Loggers a thrilling comeback victory.

Wagner finished 3-for-5 from the plate with three RBIs to lead the Loggers (19-19); while Andrew Stone added two hits and one RBI; and Leone, Adduci, Leasure and Hudson each added one RBI.

Anthony Zimmerman picked up the win from the mound, pitching four and one-thirds innings in relief of starting pitcher Jordan Merritt. Zimmerman scattered five hits over his four innings of work and added five strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Loggers host the division-leading Lake Erie Monarchs (24-10) on Thursday at Marsh Field in Muskegon at 7:05 p.m.