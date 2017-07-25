Verlander impressive, but Royals beat Tigers in 12

For him.

But not for the Tigers, who lost, 5-3, in a 12-inning tussle at Comerica Park, settled when Salvador Perez launched a dangling Drew VerHagen curveball into the left-field seats, all before Mike Moustakas blasted a follow-up homer against VerHagen, who was summoned Monday from Triple A Toledo and who was pitching his third consecutive bullpen inning in his 2017 Tigers debut.

The Tigers had a chance to win in the 10th when Ian Kinsler singled and romped to second on Alex Presley's elegant sacrifice bunt. Justin Upton followed with a one-out walk, but Miguel Cabrera popped to short center field, and Nicholas Castellanos grounded out to short.

Verlander was more than the usual fixation Monday. He lasted seven innings as trade chatter spilled from July's big-league telecommunications. And he pitched Verlander-brand baseball pretty much throughout his seven-inning shift on a pretty summer evening at Comerica.

In what might have been his final home appearance seven days before the July 31 trade deadline, Verlander exploded his fastball on the Royals for nine strikeouts. He allowed five hits and three runs as assorted big-league general managers aware of his trade availability paid attention, at least by way of scouts who showed up Monday to snoop on a certain right-handed pitcher.

And it wasn't Royals starter Jason Hammel.

The Tigers might have stuck Verlander with a loss had they not raised a ruckus against Hammel and the Royals bullpen in a three-run sixth.

The Royals had already chewed their way to a 3-0 lead on two singles, a walk, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly in a two-run fourth, which was followed in the sixth by Jorge Bonifacio tagging a hanging Verlander curve for a high-rise home run into the seats in left.

The Tigers had managed all of three singles against Hammel through five innings until that breakout sixth.

Kinsler began the ruckus with a leadoff single to left-center. Presley followed with a walk, and after Upton struck out, Cabrera lashed a hard single through the left-side infield hold to score Kinsler.

After the Royals excused Hammel and brought on left-hander Scott Alexander, a semi-intentional walk to switch-hitting Victor Martinez loaded the bases for Alex Avila, who had been in an 0-for-14 tumble.

He ripped a 1-and-2 sinker over leaping shortstop Alcides Escobar and into left-center for a single that scored Presley and Cabrera and tied the score at 3.

The Tigers bullpen maintained order from the eighth inning through the 11th as Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson, and VerHagen put away the Royals minus a hit until Bonifacio got a high-hopping single against VerHagen to begin the 11th.

The Royals finished with eight hits, the Tigers seven. Kinsler and Mahtook were tops for Detroit with a pair of singles each.

The Royals used eight pitchers to the Tigers' four, and K.C.'s bullpen, like Detroit's, was all but flawless after the sixth, holding the Tigers hitless until Kinsler's leadoff single in the 10th.

The Tigers and Royals tangle again Tuesday night at Comerica Park, with Michael Fulmer set to start for Detroit against Danny Duffy.