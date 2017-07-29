Wagner's big bat leads Loggers over Monarchs

The Loggers took an early lead with a first-inning run, before the Monarchs tied the game in the third. Grand River briefly retook their lead with a one-run seventh inning only to see a two-run Lake Erie eighth erase their hard-earned lead. The Loggers swung right back, toppling the Monarchs with two runs in the bottom of the eighth and holding the visitors scoreless in the ninth.

Chad Wagner got things started in the first, leading off the game with a double and scoring with some crafty base running. After stealing third, Wagner snuck home on a passed ball while Zachary Leone was at the plate.

Wagner was at it again in the seventh, knocking another double to lead the inning. Kyle Fletcher then advanced Wagner to third with a single before scoring on a Bailey Peterson sacrifice fly.

In the eighth, facing a one-run deficit, Wagner struck again, belting his third extra base hit of the day for a triple, scoring Andrew Stone and Jojo Allen. Stone rocked a single of his own to start the inning, while Allen reached base via walk.

Wagner led the Loggers at the plate, going 3-for-5, scoring two runs while batting in a pair. Peterson and Jason Cryar also had multi-hit games for Grand River, Peterson finishing 2-for-3 with one RBI and Cryar finished 2-for-4.

Fletcher, Leone, Stone and Hudson also managed one hit each, while Stone and Allen both scored one run.

Justin Palmbos got the start and the win for the Loggers, pitching eight innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out six batters and walking three.

Daniel Harrington recorded the save, giving up one hit, one walk and no hits in the final inning.

The win improves Grand River to 21-19 on the season and cements them in third place in the Northern Division, 4.5 games ahead of fourth-place Muskegon and six games behind division-leading Lake Erie.

Each division’s champion and runner-up earn a spot in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League’s postseason. The Loggers sit just one half game back of second-place St. Clair with two games left on the schedule.