Logger finish season against Clippers

Saturday, the Clippers downed Grand River, 9-6, at Marsh Field, behind the heavy bat of Brian Sobieski.

Sunday, the Loggers looked like redemption early, scoring five runs in the opening inning. Muskegon roared back in the ninth, scoring six runs to take the win, 9-8.

Game 1

The Loggers took the first lead on Saturday, putting up one run in the top of the second inning. From there the two went back-and-forth, as the Clippers scored two in the bottom of the second and Grand River scored two in the top of the third.

Muskegon took the lead for good in the fifth, scoring two to go up 4-3. They cemented their lead with a three-run sixth and two-run seventh. The Loggers attempted a comeback, scoring three in the seventh, but their offense stalled in the final two innings.

Bailey Peterson led at the dish for Grand River, going 3-for-4, scoring three runs and batting in two. Logan Hudson put together the only other multi-hit game for the Loggers, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Steven Skolarz Jr. took the loss on the mound for Grand River, pitching four and two thirds innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits, while striking out nine and walking three batters.

Sobieski led the Clippers at the plate, going a perfect 3-for-3, scoring three runs and racking up three RBI.

Mitchell Ashcraft took the win, pitching six innings, giving up three earned runs on nine hits, while striking out two batters.

Zachary Talieri grabbed the save, pitching two and two thirds scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while striking out three.

Game 2

The Loggers exploded out of the gate, putting up five runs on the first, insuring their lead with one run in each of the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. The Clippers scored one in the second, sixth and seventh before roaring to victory with a six-run ninth inning.

Peterson led the Loggers at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI, while Hudson followed with two hits in five appearances, racking up three RBI and scoring two runs.

Daniel Harrington blew the save and took the loss for Grand River, pitching two thirds of one inning, giving up six earned runs on six hits.

Ryan Blake-Jones led the Clippers at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with three RBI and one run scored. Ethan Hajdukovic followed, going 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Jay Cortese picked up the win in the ninth, pitching one inning, giving up one earned run on one hit, with one strikeout.

The tough weekend leaves the Loggers at a final .500 for the season, 21-21 overall and one spot out of the playoffs, sitting 1.5 games behind Northern Division runner-up St. Clair.