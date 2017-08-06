Orioles blast Sanchez for 5 HRs, rout Tigers

He had seemingly gotten past his home run problem. Over his previous eight starts, he'd allowed five home runs in 45.1 innings — a marked improvement.

Then he crashed. The Orioles slugged five home runs off him in three-plus innings Sunday and routed the Tigers, 12-3.

"What I think is, this was the wrong place and the wrong team to miss my pitches against," Sanchez said. "These guys have a lot of power and all the pitches I missed, they put really good contact on."

Jonathan Schoop, Chris Davis and Trey Mancini homered in consecutive at-bats in the first inning. Joey Rickard and Manny Machado homered in the fourth.

The five home runs allowed ties Sanchez's career high. It was the eighth time he's allowed three or more in a game since 2014. His 78 homers allowed is third most in baseball since 2015 behind James Shields (90) and Ian Kennedy (83).

"I don't think he had his command like he's been having," catcher John Hicks said. "He left some balls up in the zone and they didn't miss them. When you face a lineup like they have, you've got to hit your spots and keep it down.

"He will get it back right and be ready to go next outing."

The Tigers had won in five of Sanchez's previous six starts, and he was coming off a sterling performance at Yankee Stadium, a home-run hitting team in a home-run friendly yard if there ever was one, where he allowed just two runs in 6.2 innings.

"Executing pitches is the best thing you can do, especially on a field like this," Sanchez said. "Today I came in with the same approach I had in New York. They've got a similar team. They've got power hitters and a small field. I tried to do the same thing today and it didn't work."

Manager Brad Ausmus called it "a blip on the radar."

"It's just one start," he said. "Five days ago, everyone wanted to throw a parade. Today, he has an off-day and they want to pooh-pooh him. It's just one start and against a good offensive team.

"And by the way, the last team he faced (and beat) was also a pretty good offensive team."

As befuddling as this start was for Sanchez, it was a head-scratcher for the Tigers hitters, too. Because they couldn't do any real damage against right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez, a guy they've averaged nearly six runs against in 22 starts.

They put two runners on base in the first four innings and didn't push any across the plate. Twice he got Mikie Mahtook out with two on and two out.

"We had opportunities, that's for sure," said Hicks, who produced three hits

Nick Castellanos' 16th home run of the season, on his 500th career hit, was the only run they got against Jimenez. They added two runs in the ninth on an RBI groundout by Justin Upton and a single by Mahtook.

The big-league baptism of right-hander Joe Jimenez continued Sunday, as well. After giving up the go-ahead home run in the loss Saturday night, Jimenez took some softer lumps on this day.

He got the final two outs in the seventh inning, after lefty Chad Bell quieted the Orioles for 3.1 innings.

But in the eighth, Jimenez gave up four straight hits, none hit particularly hard, and four runs without getting an out.

"It was just one of those days," Ausmus said. "This was more about the Orioles offense than anything else."

Rickard and Machado had four hits each. Machado was a triple shy of a cycle and had five RBIs. The Orioles had 17 hits on the day.

"This game, mentally, I will be able to keep it to today," Sanchez said. "Tomorrow is another day. Just keep working. See what's going on, see what happened, what I did wrong today and make the adjustments and get better for the next one.

"In five days, it will be totally different."