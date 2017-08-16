Buc Olympics set for Aug. 26

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Grand Haven High School campus will open up for a slew of activities beginning at 8 a.m. with programming running through 9 p.m. for the event being called The Buc Olympics.

Each athletic program will host a tournament or competition in their own sporting venue, with specific entrance fees for each activity.

All funds raised over the course of the marathon day will go toward the Grand Haven Athletic Department to aid in the funding of tournaments, upkeep of facilities, payment of coaching staff and referee fees, as well as incidental and additional expenses of the department.

Highlighting the festival will be the basketball program’s three-on-three hoops tournament, as well as an outdoor four-on-four volleyball tournament, hosted by the 10-time defending district champion Buccaneer volleyball program.

The soccer programs will follow suit with a four-on-four short-sided soccer tournament, while the hockey team adapts to the August heat with an inline hockey tournament in the parking lot. For each tournament, brackets will be determined based on registration numbers.

Grand Haven’s pickleball community will host a tournament on the tennis courts, beginning at 8 a.m.. The tennis programs will take over at 6 p.m. with a series of foam-ball tournaments.

Participants can swing for the fences at the softball field in their home run derby starting at 10 a.m., while baseball enthusiasts can channel their inner big-leaguer at the baseball team’s wooden-bat home run derby on the junior varsity softball field at 2 p.m.

The girls’ cross country and ski programs will team up to host a cyclocross race over a portion of the cross country course on campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cyclocross will be a BMX-style event, which requires participants to bring their own bicycle.

The boys and girls’ lacrosse teams will bust out the radar gun, clocking a fastest shot competition at the north end of the turf field from 2-4 p.m. Finally, the football team will host a punt, pass and kick competition in the stadium from 9 a.m. to noon.

For the less athletically inclined, the swim and water polo teams will provide a showing of “Shark Tale” in the aquatic center from 6-9 p.m.

The equestrian team will foster positive animal-human relations with a petting zoo and barnyard games on the grass fields west of the school. The girls track and cheer teams will host the bounce house and dunk tank located in front of the aquatics center.

All the while, the team boosters will have the concessions stand running and tunes pumping through the public address system.

The official kickoff for the Olympics will be the singing of the national anthem in the stadium by the high school choir at 9 a.m.

Registration details and entrance fees can be found at www.ghbucsboosters.com.