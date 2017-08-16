Verlander plagued by long ball, Tigers hammered by Rangers

The 10-4 loss to the Rangers Tuesday was the fifth in their last six games — ninth in their last 11. It sinks them to a season-worst 13 games under .500.

And it's been sketchy starting pitching that has put them behind the 8-ball in the last six. Over this last spin through the rotation – six starts including Drew VerHagen's last fill-in outing – Tigers starters have allowed 32 runs and 11 home runs in 29.2 innings.

It was Justin Verlander's turn to get beat up Tuesday. He'd been the exception to the rule in his five previous starts — posting a .181 opponent's batting average, 1.80 ERA and 0.91 WHIP.

But against the Rangers, he struggled to keep the ball in the yard, allowing five runs in six innings. Catcher Robinson Chirinos hit a hanging slider out to left with two outs in the third inning. That was the first sign that Verlander wasn't quite on his game.

He needed 29 pitches to get through five batters in the third. The Rangers were spoiling good pitches, laying off close pitches just outside the strike zone and making Verlander work.

The dam broke in the fourth. After an RBI single by Nomar Mazara, Verlander yielded 875 feet of monster home runs back-to-back to Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli. Gallo launched a 96-mph fastball 459 feet into the second deck in right center, a two-run shot – his 34th home run.

Napoli followed, slamming a hanging slider 416 feet to left center – his 24th.

Verlander had allowed five home runs in six starts in July. He's allowed five in three starts in August.

It took Verlander 31 pitches to get through the fourth. He was at 82 pitches at that point.

He was able to fight his way through the fifth and sixth innings without further damage and he posted eight strikeouts. But, like in the previous losses, the damage was insurmountable.

The Tigers, who broke on top 1-0 on an RBI double by Jose Iglesias in the second inning, began chipping away against the Rangers' bullpen in the seventh.

Right-hander Tony Barnette replaced starter A.J. Griffin (five innings, one run). After a scoreless sixth, he walked Victor Martinez and gave up a double to John Hicks (his second double).

Ground outs by Alex Presley and Iglesias plated two runs, cutting the Rangers lead to 5-3.

The Rangers tacked on an unearned run against right-hander Joe Jimenez in the seventh, another run created by the pesky base running by Rougned Odor. He stole two bases and scored three times on Monday.

He drew a walk to lead off the seventh against Jimenez. He promptly stole second and went to third on catcher Hicks' throwing error.

Jimenez, though, struck out Chirinos and got Delino DeShields to fly out to shallow right field. Manager Brad Ausmus then brought in left-hander Daniel Stumpf to face left-handed hitting Shin-Soo Choo.

With a 1-2 count on Choo, Odor broke for the plate and scored well ahead of Stumpf's throw. It was ruled that Stumpf balked, not a steal of home.

The Rangers blew it wide open with four runs in the eighth off Warwick Saupold. Adrian Beltre rapped an RBI double. Napoli had a two-run single. The last run scored on a two-out infield single by Choo.

Saupold walked two and also issued two intentional passes in the inning.

Martinez homered off former Tiger Jason Grilli in the ninth.