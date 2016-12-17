Fruitport Cavalry Christian girls hoops takes historic win

With two minutes remaining in the game, the Trojans were trailing by six points. A missed opportunity from the free throw line by Fruitport Cavalry, along with a three-pointer from Fruitport’s Emily Winicki and a drive by Iyana Brown, allowed the Trojans to tie the game and take it to overtime.

In the overtime period, the Eagles took over, scoring nine points, while holding Fruitport scoreless. The effort sealed the first victory in program history for Fruitport Cavalry Christian over Fruitport.

“This was an example of our players playing with a lot of heart,” Fruitport Cavalry Christian head coach Brad Richards said. “It seemed we battled and battled only to miss layups and free throws all game long. I really give credit to Fruitport for how hard they played.

“We felt at halftime like we outplayed them considerably, but were only ahead by one. Then, to cough up the six-point lead, and have our girls come out with such determination in overtime, it says a lot about the character of our girls. Not always the smoothest, but man do they compete.”

Allyson Richards led the Eagles with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Wilson knocked down 14 points along with eight rebounds and four assists, while Kelsey Richards had seven points and 10 boards. Jordyn Hamilton led the team in assists with seven.

Emily Winicki led the Trojan charge with 14 points, just in front of Katie Viehl with 13 points. The Eagles held Fruitport’s Iyana Brown to just eight points on the night.