Grand Haven bounces back from early deficit to sink Spring Lake in overtime

As the game wore on, however, it was the Buccaneers that turned the tide on the Lakers.

The visitors from Grand Haven escaped Spring Lake with a pulse pounding, 53-52, overtime win.

“It was a phenomenal ball game between two good teams that played extremely hard,” said Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink. “It wasn’t always pretty, and sometimes you get that when both teams play so hard and want to win so badly. Every loose ball had two or three guys diving on the floor and every rebound was contested between four or five guys. It was a physical game.

“At the end of the game, when it looked like the chips were down, and it might be tough for us to pull it out, our guys dug in. We got the key plays when we needed them down the stretch. The last 1.8 (seconds in overtime), we didn’t let them get a shot off. It was a whale of a ball game, and it’s one of those ESPN instant classic-type games.”

Senior guard Clay Landsman scored 14 points to lead Grand Haven (2-0), while fellow senior Zac Holman added 10. Sophomore point guard Casey Constant added nine, senior center Ross Koella added eight and senior forward Drew Van Andel added seven.

Spring Lake led 13-8 after the first quarter, but the Buccaneers battled back to within three at halftime thanks to some big shots from senior Clay Landsman.

“In the first quarter, it got to a point where it looked like Spring Lake might be creeping away a little bit, and then all of sudden, Clay (Landsman) starts to hit a couple 3-pointers, and we’re right back into the game,” Immink added. “Those were really big shots, because at different points in the game for us, our offense was a little out of rhythm and stagnant. So for him to hit those shots, it was really important to help us stay close early on.”

Immink thought some of his younger players stepped up in big situations throughout the game.

“I thought Kellum Bridgeworth gave us a huge defensive boost toward the end of the game,” he said. “He got his hands on a few passes that turned into steals the other way. He also got a huge rebound in traffic in overtime, which ended a possession for Spring Lake. Those were really big plays for him that went a long way in helping us get the win tonight.

“Casey (Constant) was big, too. Coming out of the game last week, you probably wouldn’t have expected him to play the way he did, but he’s an excellent player. I was not concerned at all. He’s got an unbelievable handle, he can shoot the ball, and I thought he was rock solid at the point guard position tonight.”

Senior team captain Zac Holman was happy to come out with the win in what was one of the wilder games in his career.

“It’s one of the more nerve-wracking games I’ve been a part of,” he said after the game. “There were a lot of people here. Give credit to Spring Lake, they played tremendous defense all night, and I thought my teammates made some big shots. They did so many good things, especially some of the younger guys.

“Any time I got the ball, I saw four or five guys eyeing me down. I give credit to my teammates for stepping up in a huge way and scoring in big moments for us. Clay had those four 3-pointers for us in the first half. Everyone came to play, and it was team win, for sure.”

Holman was excited to see some of the underclassmen on the team grow up in a tough environment.

“They grew a lot tonight,” Holman said of the young Bucs. “I thought a few of them were nervous last week in the Mona Shores game, but I think tonight, they really grew up. They made some big plays in tight situations. Kellum made a huge 3-pointer when we were down five with a hand in his face. That’s a big play. That’s not a young kid anymore.

“Casey played tremendous, too. He’s levelheaded, he didn’t turn the ball over, and he gets the job done every night. We all knew this was a big game. It was a big win for us, and now we have to move on to tomorrow night’s game.”

Lakers close the gap

While Spring Lake didn’t come out on top, it’s difficult for anyone to deny that this year’s Laker squad wasn’t more than up to the task. The team finished 1-1 on the week against Class A opponents.

Spring Lake head coach Bill Core was impressed with what both teams were able to put together on Friday.

“It’s an instant classic,” he said. “It’s probably the greatest Spring Lake-Grand Haven game in the two programs’ history. I don’t think any of these games have ever gone to overtime, so I don’t know how you can’t walk away not being proud of both teams. I know I’m proud of my team. We’ll probably be a little disappointed when we take a breath and look at the film from this game.”

The Lakers finished 10-for-21 from the free throw line, in what could have easily helped Spring Lake salt the game away.

“We left a lot of points out there, especially from the free throw line,” Core added. “It seemed like at the end of regulation and overtime, we had some good looks that just didn’t go in.

“Somebody’s got to lose, unfortunately. It was a great game, and it was tough finish. We finish O-K Red week 1-1. I would have much rather had the win in the Drawbridge Classic game, but I think we’ve earned the respect of both Grand Haven and Rockford with how we’ve played, and made a few other teams take notice.

“The student sections were great, both teams played hard, and it felt like a playoff game out there. How can that not make both of these teams better for their seasons? We’re disappointed in the loss, but this has been an outstanding week for our program.”

Junior wing Jack Van Wingen scored 16 points to lead the Lakers (3-1), while junior forward Griffin Lorimer added 13 points and eight rebounds. Senior point guard Cam Ball, junior center Sam Johnson and senior forward Craig Whittaker each added six points.

“That second quarter might have been the story of the game,” Core added. “Ross (Koella) and Zac (Holman) were both in foul trouble and had to sit, and Landsman hits three 3-pointers for them. Casey Constant scores seven of his nine points in that quarter, too. So that helped them get back in the game when two of their go-to players where out of the game.

“We didn’t go very deep tonight, but Craig and Griffin were huge for us. Griffin is so active all the time. He can take a charge on a point guard, he can soar above the rim, he can guard Ross and maybe even slow down Constant, too. He’s just a freak athlete.”

Senior team captain Cam Ball had mixed emotions after the overtime loss.

“I’m pretty disappointed,” Ball said. “We felt like we left a lot of points on the court tonight. We’re proud, but we’re disappointed that we lost. I know the last three games here have been competitive. I don’t really remember a game this exciting, though. We proved we’re not little sister, anymore. We’re always going to be there.

“It was an awesome experience, though. It makes you cherish the moment. The fans were into the game. I heard the cheering from our student section and the chirping from the Grand Haven side, too. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.”

With 1.8 seconds left in overtime and his team down by one point, Ball attempted to throw an inbounds pass to Lorimer, but the play never materialized as the buzzer sounded.

“I’m going to think about that inbounds pass for awhile,” Ball admitted. “It was supposed to go Griffin, and he cut right in front of me, but I threw it behind him a little bit. I don’t know if that was the best option on that play, so it’s something I will probably think about a lot.

“At the end of the day, we proved we are a good team, and that we can compete with anybody out there if we stay level-headed and play our game.”

Junior Varsity: Grand Haven defeated Spring Lake, 41-27. Kyle Weirsma scored 13 points, while Noah Verlinde added seven.

Freshmen: Spring Lake defeated Grand Haven, 49-35. Grant Kieft led the Lakers with 13 points, while Kyle Garrison added 12.

UP NEXT

Grand Haven hosts St. Joseph tonight at 7, while Spring Lake plays at Oakridge on Tuesday.

“It’s a quick turnaround for us,” Immink added. “We’ll try and get the kids some rest and do some prep on them tomorrow before we play. They are a very physical team that is big and probably compares to what we’ll see in the O-K Red Conference.

“We’re going to have to bring some energy tomorrow, too. It’s another mental test for us. It’s going to test our mental toughness as a team, because it’s not a regular Tuesday-Friday turnaround. We’re playing two games in a row. Can we get past the idea that we might be tired tomorrow? I’m looking forward to finding that out.”