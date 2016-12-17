WMC Boys Hoops Western Michigan Christian boys and girls hoops games moved to Monday Tribune Staff • Dec 17, 2016 at 12:45 AM The Western Michigan Christian boys and girls basketball teams will have to wait a few more days for their scheduled matchup with Manistee. The Warriors and Chippewas decided not to test the roads after inclement weather worked across the area Friday afternoon. The games were originally scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Western Michigan Christian High School. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.