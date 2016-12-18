Sailing Away

The Bucs found no such sympathy. Saturday brought with it another hurdle for an undefeated Grand Haven squad. The Bears of Saint Joseph came to town for a shot at dethroning a now premiere O-K Red Conference contender.

Grand Haven dominated St.Joe, 65-37. Lockdown defense in the first half and solid performances from reserve players allowed the Bucs to overcome a slow offensive start and coast through the second half of basketball.

Photos from Saturday’s game

“I thought our defensive pressure was really key tonight,” Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. “We were able to create a lot of turnovers in the half court and full court, it looked good.”

Grand Haven came out pressing everything on defense, displaying their athleticism with quick feet and agile coverage for the latter half of a back-to-back weekend.

The offense, however, took a little longer to materialize. After the first quarter, Grand Haven trailed St.Joe, 8-10. This would quickly be rectified.

Typical reserve players were able to give the Bucs the spark they needed to pull away from the Bears. The second quarter reflected the lopsided nature of the rest of the contest, with Grand Haven outscoring St.Joseph, 20-9 to take a 28-22 lead.

“It as awesome to get contributions from some of our bench guys tonight,” Immink said. “Malic Love knocked down three 3-pointers and Dimitrius Neely’s defense, those guys kind of got things started energy wise for us.”

A chippy third quarter featuring a double-technical foul, and a late Golden Globe nomination, elevated the energy of the game beyond the typical decibel level of a nearly 30-point victory.

A 22-point effort from the Bucs drowned St.Joe’s five points in the third, opening up the opportunity for further exploration of Immink’s bench power.

10 total Bucs caressed the nylon in Saturday’s game. Zac Holman led the way with 17 points, in front of Love and Casey Constant who each had nine.

Charlie Brown led the fourth quarter, scoring all eight of his points in the final eight-minute period. Also scoring for Grand Haven were Kellum Bridgeforth with six, while Bryce Taylor and Drew Van Andel each had five points.

Clay Landsman, Neely and Terrence Foster also contributed with one bucket apiece.

“Those are the guys who are working hard every day in practice and are getting better,” Immink said of the reserve effort. “They help our team get better because of the effort they put in on a daily basis.

“They showed that they are more than capable of playing too, they held their own against St.Joe.”

With the victory, the Bucs improved their record to 3-0 and will look to continue their winning ways against Muskegon on the road on Tuesday.

After escaping Spring Lake this weekend, it’s hard to believe any foreign atmosphere could intimidate Grand Haven. Coach Immink concluded:

“Things are good for Grand Haven.”