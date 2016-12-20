Western Michigan Christian boys hoops team gets in the win column with rout of Manistee

However, the host Western Michigan Christian boys basketball team’s offense was anything but, as they cruised to a 52-26 win over Manistee to capture their first win of the season.

“The kids played hard, and we defended well, which is what we always want to do,” said first-year WMC boys coach Kurt Gruppen. “We rebounded well and attacked the offensive glass, which resulted in some extra shots. We’ve been turning the ball over a lot lately, so we wanted to make sure that took care of the basketball tonight. I think we did better tonight with that than we have all season.

“It feels good to get that first one and hopefully we can keep building off of that.”

The Warriors opened the game on a 12-0 run and opened up a 29-6 lead at the half.

“We got out to a good start, and I think that’s really important for our guys this year,” Gruppen added. “When we start games off well, we can build off of that instead of playing from behind and trying to play catch up.

“We moved the ball well offensively, and we stuck with it. Sometimes, when you score more than you usually do in the first few quarters, the game gets more enjoyable and the kids have more fun out there. I think we stayed engaged longer and really feed off of that more than anything.

Senior forward Daniel Ray scored 15 points to lead the Warriors (1-3), while Chance Larson added nine and Evan Fles chipped in with seven.

After the original contest between the Warriors and Chippewas was postponed due to inclement weather on Friday evening, Gruppen and his squad came into Monday night’s game with limited practice preparations.

“We practiced for an hour on Friday,” Gruppen said. “We found out the game was canceled, and we tried to get a little bit of practice time in before the weekend. So we only had one hour of practice in the last four days before playing tonight after school.

“Our student section is tremendous, and that was a huge lift for us tonight. I told the guys before the game that we needed to play hard from start to finish so our crowd will continue to support us like they always do.”

Gruppen thought his team made a lot of effort plays in Monday’s contest, especially from some of his key senior leaders.

“Chance Larson did a heck of a job on offensive glass tonight,” he added. “He was getting his hands on a lot of misses shots, and he was very active in the paint. Dan Ray was huge for us on offense, too. He hit some big shots on the outside early on that helped us create some separation.

“Garrett Kraker was all over the place tonight on defense. He had a lot of steals, and he was getting his hands on the ball a lot and keeping their ball handlers uncomfortable.”