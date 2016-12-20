Western Michigan Christian girls hoops team sputters down the stretch in loss to Manistee

Senior wing Katelyn Wright knocked down four 3-pointers in the opening stanza to help the Warriors jump out to a 15-6 lead.

However, the Chippewas would go on to outscore the Warriors 41-16 the rest of the way to pull away for a 47-31 win.

“We had way too many turnovers, and I thought we settled for too many jumpshots,” said first-year WMC girls coach Jeremy Goorman. “We didn’t take the ball to the basket at all, and we need to take close shots in order to be successful. Those two things, combined with (Natalee) Kott going off for them. She makes them go, and she just kind of controlled the tempo on both sides of the court.”

Kott finished with a game-high 23 points to lead Manistee.

Wright scored 14 points to lead the Warriors, while Aubrey Goorman added eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Cassie Kingma added seven rebounds and four assists.

“I thought we’d be able to build on that, but it kind of just evaporated,” Goorman said of Wright’s first-quarter performance. “I think that might have been the last 3-pointer that we made the rest of the game. That start by her was huge, though.”

The Warriors now have two weeks off before a road contest at North Muskegon on January 3.

“We have two weeks to work on some things and get better over the holiday break,” Goorman continued. “That’s going to be big for us. We’ve had a lot of girls miss practice time due to injuries or illnesses, so I think that has something to do with why we wear down as the game goes on.

“We are in a position to put a good run together after Christmas. Ugly games happen on Mondays all the time. It is a long season and this will be a short memory we can learn from. It was great to see Katelyn knock down those 3-pointers. We have different parts of our game doing well, but we must work to get everything rolling at once. The girls want to win and we have to learn how to do it.”