Grand Haven's late charge comes up short against the Big Reds

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, it would be their only lead.

The host Big Reds closed out the game on a 10-1 run to secure a hard-fought, 45-37, victory over the visiting Bucs.

“We had a good chance,” said Landsman, a senior who finished with eight points. “We had some good moments and some bad moments. They’re a very athletic team. We definitely need to work on some things.”

The Bucs fell behind early and trailed by six or more points for most of the contest.

The Big Reds looked poised to put the game away early in the fourth quarter, scoring back-to-back buckets to build a 35-23 advantage.

But Grand Haven showed its resiliency, battling back with 13 consecutive points.

Center Ross Koella did most of the damage in the paint, scoring six of his team-high 11 points in the fourth.

Sophomore point guard Casey Constant gave the Bucs a spark on the defensive side, drawing a charge on Muskegon’s Jermayne Golidy. Constant then drove into the teeth of the Big Reds’ defense for a layup, drawing Grand Haven to within four at 35-31.

A basket by Koella made it 35-33, then Landsman’s triple gave Grand Haven its short-lived lead.

Muskegon answered with a 3-pointer by Markell Jackson on its ensuing possession, and this time, Grand Haven had no answer.

“We were playing from behind all night,” said Bucs’ coach Greg Immink, whose team falls to 3-1. “Muskegon is an awesome team, a top five team in the state, and at the end of the game, they were a little tougher than we were. They made the plays.”

Immink said there are no moral victories for playing Muskegon close. Instead, he hopes his team can learn from Tuesday’s loss and improve going forward.

“(In) a game like this, we’re going to learn a lot about our team,” he said. “Hopefully this helps us get better.”

Muskegon plays a physical brand of basketball, especially on its home court, and that style of play can wear down opposing players. Shanks in particular proved to be a thorn in the side of the Bucs’ leading scorer, Zac Holman. Shanks shadowed Holman all over the court, and in the fourth quarter, with the game still hanging in the balance, the two got tangled up under the basket and were called for a double foul – Holman’s fifth of the game.

Holman finished with just three points.

In addition to his 11 points, Koella pulled down eight rebounds and added three blocks. Landsman scored eight points and Kellum Bridgeforth added six.

Jackson scored 12 for Muskegon (2-0), while Golidy added 11.

Grand Haven returns to action Dec. 29 and 30, when the Bucs host a pair of games for the inaugural Lakeshore Cup event.