Johnson sets new all-time scoring mark at Spring Lake

After an 11-day break between games, Johnson sat just five points shy of setting a new all-time scoring record at Spring Lake High School as the Lakers hosted Shelby Tuesday night.

After one of her trademark spin moves, the four-year varsity starter knocked down a midrange shot to put her at six points on the night.

Then, second-year head coach Cavin Mohrhardt called a timeout.

After a brief introduction by the public address announcer, former Spring Lake head coach Rich Hyde presented Johnson with a celebratory game ball as the Laker faithful gave her a standing ovation for breaking a scoring mark that had stood for 35 years (Julie Dennis — 1,148).

Photos from Tuesday’s game

“I loved playing for him,” Johnson said of her time playing for coach Hyde. “I cried when he announced that he was leaving. When he came out and gave me the ball tonight, I was about to cry again. He really helped transition into the varsity level, and he gave me a lot of confidence when I was just a scrawny little freshman.

“Coach Mo means a lot to me, too. Coach Hyde and him have both meant a lot to me in different ways. Coach Mo doesn’t care what kind of numbers I put up. He just wants me to make the people around me better and help my teammates succeed. I think that helps me more in life than in basketball, because he teaches me life lessons and helps me mature as a person and not just a player.”

When reflecting on her varsity career thus far, Johnson never really thought this moment was within reach early on.

“I always thought I might have a shot at breaking 1,000 points in my career, but I never knew that something like this would be possible.”

Johnson’s only grievance about the moment is that it didn’t happen 11 days earlier.

“I wanted to break it against Fruitport,” she said. “But, I knew that I was five points away, and I really wanted to get it over with, so I could just focus on playing the game and not let it be too much of a distraction.

“That’s why I’m glad I was pretty close to the record coming into the season, because now I can just focus on basketball, and I don’t have any milestones. Now my biggest focus is on our record.”

That focus will be intensified over the holiday break, as the Lakers fell to 2-2 on the season with a narrow loss to the visitors from Shelby, 49-47.

After a back-and-forth contest, the Lakers trailed by three at the halftime and one entering the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers made just enough plays against Spring Lake’s vaunted full-court pressure defense to steal away a road win.

“I have to give Shelby a lot of credit for how they played, but I thought the biggest problem was our effort level,” said Mohrhardt after the game. “We had a practice yesterday that wasn’t very good, and I don’t think we played anywhere near the level that we should have tonight.

“We were just lackadaisical, and I don’t think the girls would disagree with that. We had breakdowns all over the place tonight. What I think really hurt us was our rebounding. They had 12 points off of second shot attempts in the first half. When we don’t rebound, we don’t run well. And when we don’t run well, we struggle on offense.”

Junior guard Jenna Beckman finished with a game-high 27 points to lead the Tigers (5-1, 3-0), while McKenna Peters added 12.

“Beckman was huge for them,” Mohrhardt added. “They got her the ball, and she had a hot shooting night.”

Johnson finished with 18 points to lead the Lakers (2-2), while Linsey Paggeot added seven and Jenna Core added six.

“The big thing for us is that it’s not a conference game, so if we learn something from this, then it’s a good loss,” Mohrhardt added. “If we continue to do the same things, it’s a bad loss.”

As for his standout senior point guard, Mohrhardt was happy to see her hard work recognized.

“I’m so proud of her,” he said. “That’s huge for her, and she’s only going to build on it. Coach Hyde did a great job with her early on in her career, and she’s grown both as a player and a person every year. She’s become a great leader for us. It was a special moment for her, and I’m glad we got to celebrate that at home.”