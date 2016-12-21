Prep Rounduo: Fruitport boys fall to Orchard View

After a hard-fought first quarter, the Trojans held a one-point lead. Whatever they had clicking in the first was lost in translation to the second period. The Trojans were outscored 23-5 and trailed 21-38 going into halftime.

Fruitport failed to recover, with a limited roster and lack of game-breaking talent they dropped the third quarter, 15-21, and the final act, 17-20.

The Cardinals made their living shooting; they went 20-of-40 from inside the arc and rattled off 11 3-pointers.

Orchard view also outrebounded the Trojans, 45-36.

Cameron Oleen led in scoring with a game-high 21 points, and led the Trojans in steals with three.

Brendan Kemme led Fruitport off the glass with seven rebounds, while Kaleb Krueger led from the free throw line, hitting four-of-four.

The Fruitport boys are still looking for their first win and will continue that quest after Christmas break.

Fruitport girls defeat Grant

The Trojan girls basketball team took on Grant at home Tuesday night, defeating the Tigers, 47-25.

A slow offensive start by Fruitport allowed Grant to hang around into the second half.

The first quarter ended with the Trojans leading by just one point, 7-6. Both teams found the basket once more in the second. Fruitport took a two point lead into halftime, 17-15.

In the second half, Fruitport started brimming their buckets. They scored 17 in the third quarter and 13 more in the final period, while holding the Tigers to 10 total in the second half.

Katie Veihl led Fruitport scoring with 18 points, ahead of Emily Winicki with 12 and Iyana Brown who put in 11.