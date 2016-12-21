Spring Lake boys hoops bounce back with win over Oakridge

The Lakers stormed out to a 14-5 lead, and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

“We set the tone with our defense early on,” said Spring Lake head coach Bill Core. “We rebounded well, too. We dominated the boards and got the transition game going.”

Senior point guard Cam Ball scored 15 points and added four steals to lead the Lakers (4-1), while junior center Sam Johnson notched a double-double performance with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior forward Craig Whittaker added seven points and six rebounds, while senior forward Aaron Clark added six points and four rebounds.

The Lakers finished 17-for-23 from the free-throw line against Oakridge, which was a vast improvement over Friday’s 10-for-24 performance.

“The big thing is that we shot well from the foul line tonight,” Core added. “We talked about it at practice yesterday. It’s disappointing to look back at that Grand Haven game on Friday and realize we probably would have won that game if we just made half of those misses. We talked as a team about having confidence that we’ll make the second one if we do miss the first attempt.”

Discussing free throw shooting can be a catch-22 proposition for coaches, however.

“It’s one of those things that you need to be careful about,” Core said. “You don’t want them to think about it too much, so the less you talk about it, the better. At the same time, it was an issue that we needed to at least address heading into the game tonight. I don’t it will be an ongoing concern for us, though.”

The Lakers end the 2016 calendar year with plenty of confidence, after some big road wins and a two rivalry games under their belts.

“To go into the Christmas holiday at 4-1 is pretty good,” Core added. “We’re excited about what 2017 has to offer, and our start to the season gives us a lot of confidence that can achieve our goals for the season.”

Junior varsity: Spring Lake defeated Oakridge, 53-46. Kyle Weirsma scored 19 points to lead the Lakers, while Cayden Ball added 10.