Keyser's Keys

The first quarter of play saw blood on the face of Byington, missed layups, multiple travel calls and an air mail pass on an otherwise shoe-in fast break for the Buccaneers.

All this added up to a three-point deficit at the end of the first quarter for Grand Haven.

“They were all over the place, they played hard,” Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “It was pretty physical, they were pressing and grabbing. We just have to get tougher.”

Despite the message from coach, the Bucs watched Ludington score the first four points of the second quarter. The seven-point deficit was just too much for sophomore point guard Keyser.

No.4 went on an eight-point scoring tear, taking an iso drive to the hole, then breaking off two fast-break buckets, and finishing with a 2-for-2 trip to the free throw line.

The swing put some much needed wind in the Bucs’ sails, who went on to outscore the Orioles, 16-8, through the second period.

The quarter ended with Byington finding the hole for the first time since the opening possession, and the Bucs looking like they had found their stride, leading, 23-18. The Orioles made sure the lead was short-lived.

“We talked about wanting to jump on them in the third quarter,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said of her halftime message. “Then, they outscored us 11-7, so we were trailing in the fourth quarter.”

Fierce defense by the Orioles had the Bucs divided by zero as the third quarter wound down, despite a noticeable energy pick-up.

Byington warmed up to the contact and found her footing in the fourth quarter, netting two put-backs before Keyser put the final nail in the birdhouse.

Keyser’s nine points in the fourth featured a 7-of-8 free throw performance, along with a steal taken coast-to-coast for a bucket.

“Keyser’s 10-for-14 from the line was huge tonight, especially in the fourth quarter,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said of her point guard. “Her athleticism, her ability — they couldn’t catch her on the fly.”

Keyser finished with a game-high 26 points, ahead of Byington with 10. Kelly Olthof followed with five.

Byington led the Bucs in rebounds with nine, in front of Sophie Mariani, who grabbed six. The Bucs nabbed 22 steals on the day, led by Keyser and Olthof who each had six.

Coach Kowalczyk-Fulmer was pleased with the win, but not her team’s play.

“Not super happy, but I know we would feel a lot worse if we lost,” she said. “Credit to Ludington, I think they dictated the tempo at both ends of the floor most of the night.

“We just have to take care of the ball and take what they give us. Sometimes we ran a set and they took it away, then we don’t know how to play out of it and pass it to where we’re not open.”

Focus, tempo and execution problems will have to be cleaned up over Christmas break for a looming matchup with Reeths-Puffer on Jan. 3., and the O-K Red season following shortly after.

“We will get back to work tomorrow,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer concluded.