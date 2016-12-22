Western Michigan Christian boys hoops knocks off North Muskegon

The Warriors led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 31-27 at intermission, and 38-36 going into the final period.

WMC trailed 38-30 late in the third quarter, but Daniel Ray and Evan Fles hit key three-point shots to cut the North Muskegon lead to 38-36 going into the final quarter.

The Warriors knocked down 10 3-pointers on the night.

The game was a battle of the Fairfield brothers. Senior Riley is the leading scorer for the Norsemen, while his sophomore brother, Nolan, who transferred to WMC this year, starts at point guard for the Warriors.

The younger Fairfield brother put the Warriors up 50-46, but the elder drove to the basket to cut the WMC lead to 50-48.

WMC junior Tyler VanBeek nailed two free throws to put WMC up 52-48 with 30 seconds left, and then Nolan Fairfield added a free throw for the 53-48 win.

Senior Daniel Ray lead the Warriors (2-3) with 16 points, followed by Fles with 13 points. VanBeek, Garrett Kraker, Chance Larsen and Nolan Fairfield each had six on the night.

Riley Fairfield led the Norsemen with 20 points, while fellow senior Vernonell Smith added 16.

“Our guys played very hard the entire game. We didn't get rattled when North Muskegon went on a run in the second half,” WMC coach Kurt Gruppen said. “I was proud of our effort and execution down the stretch.

“Chance Larson was great for us on the defensive end and hit a big three pointer for us down the stretch. Tyler VanBeek has been giving us a much needed lift on the defensive end and handling the ball.”

JUNIOR VARSITY: WMC defeated North Muskegon, 50-37. Zach Butkis led the way with 18 points, followed by Joe Hain with 10.

FRESHMEN: WMC defeated North Muskegon, 35-30. Jameson Goorman led the Warriors with 11 points, while Nick Moser and Michael Kamps each added six.