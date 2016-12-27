Pistons roll (LeBron-less) Cavaliers

The Pistons, mired in a five-game losing streak, just needed a win, regardless of the situation or who was out of the game.

The Cavs' decision to rest LeBron James was a good start.

And the Pistons had a good start — and a good finish — to get a rare win over the Cavaliers, 106-90, on Monday night at The Palace.

The win ended their losing skid and might have signaled a turnaround to a gruesome December at home, where they won for just the second time in seven games this month.

Tobias Harris had 21 points off the bench, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 18 points and Andre Drummond 11 points, 17 rebounds and four assists for the Pistons (15-18), as all five starters scored in double figures.

James took a day of rest after he played 40 minutes and had 31 points and a season-high 13 rebounds in the Christmas Day showdown against the Warriors. The Cavs (23-7) were on the second game of a back-to-back and Kyrie Irving, who played 44 minutes and hit the go-ahead shot on Sunday, finished with 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

The Pistons took advantage of James' absence, taking a 50-44 lead at halftime behind a good performance by Caldwell-Pope and Drummond in the first 24 minutes.

The Pistons led, 65-61, with 5:13 left in the third quarter before Jon Leuer (13 points), hit a jumper and Harris added a baseline turnaround jumper. That started an 11-3 finish to the period, with a jumper by Harris and another by Ish Smith to make it 76-64 entering the fourth.

Harris opened with another 3-pointer and after a split of free throws by Kay Felder (Oakland University), Caldwell-Pope added a 3-pointer for a 17-point advantage.

The Cavs later cut it to 86-75 with 7:53 left, but the Pistons answered with another run to put it away.

Marcus Morris hit a jumper, Caldwell-Pope dropped another 3-pointer and Reggie Jackson followed with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 19. After a jumper by Felder, Morris pushed the lead to 97-77 with 5:02 left with a 3-pointer.

Jordan McRae hit a 3-pointer and Iman Shumpert (11 points) made two free throws to cut it to 15, but Harris and Morris put the game away with back-to-back 3-pointers, for a 103-82 lead with 2:42 left.

The Pistons had another good start in the first quarter, as they did against the Warriors. They scored the first eight points of the game, off back-to-back 3-pointers by Jon Leuer and Caldwell-Pope and a breakaway dunk by Leuer.

Cleveland answered with a jumper by Kevin Love (11 points and 10 rebounds in the first half) and a drive by Irving, to cut the lead in half. Irving later trimmed it to 12-9 on a 3-pointer and Tobias Harris followed with a 3-pointer to keep the lead at six.

All five Pistons starters, plus Harris had scored after a jumper by Morris with 4:57 remaining. They finished the first quarter with a 3-pointer by Stanley Johnson with 1:03 left, for a 22-19 advantage.

The Pistons extended the lead in the second quarter, with a quick 6-2 spurt, with a pair of jumpers by Caldwell-Pope and a hook by Aron Baynes. Ish Smith had a 3-pointer but Channing Frye answered with a 3-pointer to keep the lead at three.

But the Pistons had a 7-0 run, with a 3-pointer from Caldwell-Pope, which Smith followed with a coast-to-coast drive and lay-in and Drummond a putback to extend the lead to 38-28.

After a 3-pointer by Morris, Iman Shumpert converted a jumper, but Reggie Jackson had a three-point play and Drummond followed with a hook for the largest lead of the half, 46-32. The Cavs got the lead into single digits after a basket by Richard Jefferson.

The Cavs finished the half on a 9-4 spurt, with a lay-in and two free throws by Love and two baskets by Mike Dunleavy, including a lay-in with 3.3 seconds remaining, closing the gap to six at the half.