Bench support lifts Bucs over Titans

After what must have been a rousing halftime address by Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink, Clay Landsman served up a spicy three-pointer and fresh-cut eurostep as the first course of a 22-7 third-quarter scoring smorgasbord.

Increased defensive intensity paired with the feast made short work of the visiting Titans in the second half.

“We did a little better job of preventing at the low post, there were some kids down there that did some damage in the first half,” Immink said. “The final thing we did is clean up the glass. They had countless offensive rebounds in the first half.

“That’s just an effort and intensity thing.”

The Bucs opened up the game on a 7-1 lead, but allowed the Titans to hang around. The opening period ended with Grand Haven leading by just one point.

Traverse City West worked weak rim protection by Grand Haven to reach the free throw line 23 times over the course of the game, compared to Grand Haven’s 16 attempts.

The Bucs posted 10 scorers in the stat book, led by a 15-point effort by Kellum Bridgeforth coming off the bench.

“Kellum scored the ball really well today,” Immink said of the game-high performance.

Bryce Taylor followed with 10 points, ahead of Landsman and Casey Constant who each had eight. Malic Love had seven and Zac Holman added six.

Dimitrius Neely threw in five, while Ross Koella and Drew Van Andel put-back four each. Rounding out the scoring column was Jake Holwerda with one bucket.

“Drew gave us a lift off the bench defensively, and did some good offensive things, too,” Immink added.

The swell from the bench filled the Bucs’ sails to the tune of a 21-point lead to begin the fourth quarter.

“We had contributions all around,” Immink said. “Obviously, the second half was better than the first.”

The meeting held special significance for coach Immink, who served his previous coaching tenure at Traverse City West before coming to Grand Haven in 2015.

“It was exciting to see some of the guys I used to coach. A few of the guys were up as sophomores (on varsity) when I was there,” he said. “Sanders (Frye) was my assistant coach while I was there and my varsity assistant is now their JV coach.

“It is always good to see good friends you’ve made in your travels in coaching, and those are some of the best. It was fun to have them down here this year, and I’m certainly glad we won.”

The Bucs will take on Petoskey today in the latter half of the tournament, following a matchup between Muskegon Heights Academy and Traverse City West. Petoskey will present some unique challenges, most notably, a legendary coach.

“(Petoskey head coach Dennis) Starkey has over 500 wins, he is one of the best in the business,” Immink said of the matchup. “They are very disciplined, long and athletic. It’s going to be a battle for us tomorrow.

“Hopefully our effort from the second half will carry over to tomorrow and it will be a good chance for us to wrap the tournament up.”

The Grand Haven game will begin at 3 p.m., following the conclusion of the 1 p.m. game between Muskegon Heights Academy and Traverse City West.