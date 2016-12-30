Grand Haven uses smothering defense to win inaugural Lakeshore Cup

On Friday, the Buccaneers starting unit came out locked in on the defensive front in a matchup with Petoskey, holding the Northmen to just three points in the opening frame.

Grand Haven carried that momentum to a 70-44 win to claim the Lakeshore Cup in front of a home crowd at Grand Haven High School.

“I was really pleased with how we came out,” said Grand Haven coach Greg Immink. “Our defensive intensity was as good as it’s been all year. We haven’t started fast in a lot of games that we’ve played so far this season, but today we did.

“It all started with our defense. We communicated well, we played physical, we were in position, we were working hard, and we finished those possessions with (defensive) rebounds. That’s a sign of a good team and something that we can build on moving forward.”

The Bucs appeared to carry over some momentum from a strong second-half performance against Traverse City West on Thursday, in which the Buccaneers used lockdown defense to pull away from a threatening Titans club.

“I thought we flipped a switch in that third quarter yesterday and built from there,” Immink added. “We kind of started today like we left off yesterday, especially on defense. Hopefully that’s a sign of things to come, because I think when we play the way we did in those two quarters, we can be a pretty good team”

Senior center Ross Koella scored 15 points to lead the Bucs (5-1), while senior wing Zac Holman added 14.

“He played very well,” Immink said of Koella. “That’s what we need from him. He’s starting to get himself into a rhythm here after coming off an injury in the fall. He’s been getting better and better with every game lately. He played well against Muskegon and played great defense last night. It was good to see him showing that kind of aggression on both ends of the court.”

Junior guard Kellum Bridgeforth scored six points off the bench for the Bucs, while sophomore guard Bryce Taylor added five.

“Those two have given us a huge boost off the bench the last few games,” Immink said. “Kellum does it with his ability to slash to the basket, and he hit a couple outside shots, too. He’s also active on the boards and is always converting on hustle plays like diving for loose balls.

“Bryce has done a nice job of finding guys on the perimeter once he drives to the paint, and he’s been a great shooter for us as well. Both of those guys have been very effective for us lately.”

Also adding to the scoring book for Grand Haven were: Drew Van Andel (five points), Tucker Beland (five), Casey Constant (four), Terrence Foster (four), Charlie Brown (four), Jeff Van Dalen (two), and Dimitrius Neely (one).

UP NEXT

Grand Haven will get right back into the thick of things as the calendar turns to 2017. The Bucs travel to Reeths-Puffer on Tuesday, before opening O-K Red Conference play at Caledonia on Friday.

For Immink, it’s critical that his team continue to improve on the defensive front as they prepare for what lies ahead.

“We know that defense wins games,” he added. “At the high school level, I think that’s especially true. When you look at the schedule that we have coming up with our league, teams are well scouted and know what you’re going to do. So, you have to be solid on defense if you’re going to win against those teams.

“We just have to keep getting better as a unit. Playing together and communication are big for us, and it was better today. I’m excited about that, and I think this was a good building block for us and it’s a place that we will continue to get better at.”