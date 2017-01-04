Grand Haven girls hoops jumps out to early lead, fly by the Rockets

One of those was to beat a team that has had its number over the past few seasons in the Reeths-Puffer Rockets.

The Buccaneers appeared poised to prove themselves early on, as they jumped out to a 25-3 lead over the Rockets. The hot start helped Grand Haven hold off the visitors the rest of the way for a 42-33 win at Grand Haven High School on Tuesday night.

“This was by far our best game of the season, and a great way to start off 2017,” said Grand Haven coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “That’s a really good ball club. They were 5-1 coming into this game, and they were just coming off a big win over Goodrich, who’s won two out of the last three Class B state championships.

“We didn’t beat Puffer either time we played them last year. We lost two close games to them, and they brought back a lot of players from that team. So this was a big win for us.”

Autumn Buikema scored 10 points and added four steals to lead the Bucs (4-2), while Alli Keyser added nine points, nine assists and three steals.

Sophomore center Esther Byington nearly had a triple double with eight points, eight rebounds and seven blocks, while Anna Strom added seven points and three assists.

“We shot the ball really well in the first half, and that carried over to the second half, too,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “Autumn Buikema was on fire. She had 10 points in the first half and was knocking down baseline jumper after baseline jumper, and they didn’t really have an answer for that.

“She was huge for us, and I was so happy for her. She’s a kid that knows she can take those shots when they are there, but she just hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to knock those down. She was feeling confident tonight, though. She hit four in a row at one point, so I’m really happy.”

Seven Buccaneer players entered the scorer’s book Tuesday, something that Kowalczyk-Fulmer was happy to see.

“We were really balanced tonight, and I think that was a big step for our team,” she added. “Alli Keyser had a great game with nine assists. She was good against pressure and made good decisions in the open floor. Esther almost had a triple double and was a big factor on both ends of the court. Anna and Andrea (Shumaker) had strong games as well.

“I’m just really proud of our kids for not letting up and continuing to play hard with a lead. That’s a team that’s capable of coming back with some of their shooters like (Elysia) Mattos.”

The win will serve the young Bucs squad well as they prepare for a likely rematch in the district tournament this March.

“We haven’t beaten them in awhile, and we’ll probably play them again in the districts,” added Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “It’s nice to play well against them in the regular season, because that will give our girls some confidence that we can play with them and we can beat that team.

“Districts in March is different than early January, and I’m sure both teams will be better by then. It’s a big win though, and I’m happy for our kids.”

UP NEXT

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Buccaneers, however, as they travel to Caledonia (6-1) on Friday.

“We know them pretty well because some of our kids play AAU with their kids,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “Ana LoMonaco and Sammie Gehrlsare are two of the best players in the league, so we’re going to have our work cut out for us.

“There’s no breaks at this point. We’ve got two days to prepare for another really good team. Welcome to the O-K Red Conference.”

Freshmen: Grand Haven defeated Reeths Puffer, 45-6. Jalen Greene led the Bucs (5-1) with 10 points, while Tatum Davis and Olivia Streigle kicked in eight a piece.