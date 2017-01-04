Grand Haven grounds Rockets

“He’s been more aggressive for sure,” Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said of Koella. “More aggressive in rebounding and getting his body moving toward the basket.

“He’s strung together a few good games now, that’s what we expect of him.”

A furious fourth-quarter effort opened up the game for the Bucs, after allowing Reeths-Puffer to hang around through the first three quarters.

“We didn’t identify the shooters early on,” Immink said.

The Rockets blasted off to a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, behind an impressive team-wide shooting performance.

With Ross and Drew Van Andel scoring in droves down low, the difference was defense.

“Bryce Taylor and Malik Love came in in the third quarter and slowed them down,” Immink said of Reeths-Puffer’s prolific shooters.

“We finally got on the shooters and cleaned off the defensive glass in terms of rebounding,” Immink said. “We have the ability to score in bunches. It just took us a while to get going tonight.”

At the start of the fourth quarter, Grand Haven led by just six points, 42-36. They finished off the game giving the Rockets a taste of their own medicine with some lights-out shooting by Zac Holman, while maintaining control of the rim.

“Ross had a couple in a row, he got fouled and put one in. Zac (Holman) had a couple threes,” Immink said of the fourth-quarter swing. “We shut down their shooters and were able to stretch the lead a little bit.”

Grand Haven outscored Reeths-Puffer, 19-9, over the final eight minutes of play, sealing their victory and masking their slow start.

Koella’s game-high 26 points featured a perfect free throw shooting night, at 2 for 2. Holman, who dropped 15 points with three triples, followed on the score sheet.

Drew Van Andel also took advantage of the mismatches down low, putting back eight points, just ahead of Casey Constant who slashed his way to six points on the night.

Rounding out the Bucs scoring was Kellum Bridgeforth with five points, all in the final quarter, and Dimitrius Neely with one point, on a free throw in the first period.

The road win improves the Bucs’ record to 6-1 on the season, with their only loss to Muskegon through their out of conference games.

They will look to build on a successful start to the year as the O-K Red Conference season kicks off this weekend with an away game against Caledonia on Friday.