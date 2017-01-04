Prep Roundup: WMC’s Wright sets school record in win

The Warriors held a narrow 25-22 lead at intermission, but turned on the jets in the second half to pull away from the host Norse.

Senior wing Katelyn Wright knocked down six 3-pointers in the contest to finish with 23 points and set a new school record for three-point field goals made in a single game.

Aubrey Goorman added 15 points, five steals and four blocks for the Warriors (3-3), while Haylee Moser added nine points and five steals.

“I was so excited for Katelyn tonight,” said WMC coach Jeremy Goorman. “Making a new girls' record for made triples in a game is a great accomplishment for her. She was consistent throughout the night, hitting at least one triple in every quarter.

“If we can shoot the ball consistently from outside, it will open up the paint for our bigs. Assistant coach Jim Goorman helped implement a new defense over Christmas break that should pay dividends in the new year.”

Goorman was happy to see the team bounce back from a subpar first half to pick up a big road win.

“The first half was filled with turnovers and sloppy play,” he added. “We came out with a subpar shooting effort, and finished 7-for-28 from the field in the first half.

“The second half was much better at 10-for-18 from the field. We also won the battle on the boards at 28-to-17 for the game. The pressure defense in the third quarter held the Norse to five points and really helped us pull away from there. Ellie Dekaam and Cassie Kingma came off the bench and helped create turnovers in that pivotal third quarter.”

JUNIOR VARSITY: WMC defeated North Muskegon, 34-32. Jenna Houskamp led the Warriors with 10 points, followed by Esther Hartley with nine.

Fruitport girls fall to Comstock Park

The Fruitport girls basketball team couldn’t hold off a late rally by Comstock Park on Tuesday night, falling to the Knights, 42-39.

The Trojans jumped out to a 23-14 lead at halftime, but were outscored 12-5 in the fourth quarter.

Senior wing Iyana Brown scored 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Trojans (1-4), while Katie Veihl added 12 points.