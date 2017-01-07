GH girls fall in O-K Red opener

The Bucs could not hang with the high-powered offense of Caledonia and struggled to get points of their own. They were chased onto the bus to the tune of a 14-point loss, 50-36.

“Caledonia played really well, we didn’t play well at all,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said after the game with WGHN. “We didn’t pass well, we didn’t shoot well, we didn’t handle the press well, and I’m being positive here.”

After trailing by just four through the opening period, Grand Haven could not find a defensive answer for Caledonia’s prolific backcourt. Turnovers and soft defense allowed the Fighting Scots to pull away over the final three quarters.

The Scots outscored Grand Haven 12-4 in the second quarter and 17-13 in the third before giving the fourth the Bucs, 9-11.

Caledonia’s Laura VanderWal led the Scots with 17 points, followed by Anna LoMonaco with 12 and Samantha Gehrls with 11.

“We were missing assignments,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “Our defense has been pretty good before. Our plan was to not let them get the ball at the high post, but that didn’t go well.

“We would allow it into the high post and we had kids not in the spots we were supposed to be. Some of our young kids looked like young kids tonight.”

One young player was able to hold her own against a suffocating Scots effort, sophomore Esther Byington. The young center recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Byington was able to work well in space under the basket, and recorded a few steals and blocks on the defensive side to keep the Bucs on the court down the stretch.

Kelli Olthof also strung together a solid game with three assists, three steals and seven rebounds.

Autumn Buikema and Alli Keyser were held to eight points apiece as they struggled to find their outside shots.

The Bucs’ offense seemed out of sorts early in the game, airmailing passes and picking up a ten-second-transition violation. Throughout the contest, they struggled to fin the rim, shooting 14-44 from the field.

“The way we started lost us the game,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “We were lucky to only be down 12 at the half.

“One game doesn’t define our season. We will get back to work over the weekend and prepare for (East) Kentwood on Tuesday.”

The O-K Red season continues for Grand Haven with the Falcons visiting, posing another challenging game for a squad of young Bucs.

“East Kentwood is an even better team then Caledonia” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said of the matchup. “We have to play a lot better to beat them on Tuesday.”